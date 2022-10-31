ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Christian Watson Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bills

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Week 8 marked the rookie receiver’s return to the lineup after a two-game absence.

Packers receiver Christian Watson’s return to the field ended early Sunday night after the rookie sustained a concussion in the first quarter against the Bills.

Watson, appearing in his first game since Week 6, hauled in his first and only catch of the night for a 12-yard gain on third-and-15 before taking a hit to the head and neck area on a tackle by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Members of the Packers training staff immediately rushed onto the field to tend to Watson as he was on the ground for several minutes. A stabilizing board was brought out to help take the wideout off the field, but Watson managed to walk to the medical tent under his own power.

He then exited for the locker room to be further evaluated for a concussion and was subsequently ruled out before the start of the second quarter. Watson’s injury leaves the Packers with one less receiver for the remainder of the game after coming into Sunday Night Football without Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb, who’s on injured reserve with a knee injury.

After missing the last two weeks with a right hamstring injury, Watson, who also missed most of training camp with a knee injury, entered Week 8 looking to make up for lost time and help Green Bay snap a three-game losing streak. Instead, the promising first-year pro will now have to overcome another unexpected injury before he’s able to get his season back on track.

On the year, Watson has recorded seven receptions for 52 yards and three carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Sports Illustrated

