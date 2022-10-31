*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.

10 HOURS AGO