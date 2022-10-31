Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
mailplus.co.uk
My TV bust-up over drugs with Friends star Matthew Perry that drove him to denounce me in a new book
SHOULD you ever be invited to go mud wrestling with a Hollywood superstar, accept. I have had more fun and pleasure out of the few minutes I spent grappling with Matthew Perry nine years ago than I could possibly have imagined. It is a gift that goes on giving. The...
Comments / 0