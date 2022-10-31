JOHN Major won’t thank Channel 5 for reminding viewers of his four-year affair with Edwina Currie. In a forthcoming documentary entitled Yes, Yes, Yes, Prime Minister he is accused of hypocrisy over his 1993 ‘back to basics’ speech five years after his infidelity. But odium is reserved for Currie by ex-MP Ann Widdecombe, who describes her 2002 disclosure of the liaison as ‘yuk, yuk’, accusing her of betrayal. ‘I still am shocked by people who betray others years down the line,’ she barks. Currie famously praised Major’s gentlemanly behaviour, sitting at the tap end during romantic shared baths.

1 HOUR AGO