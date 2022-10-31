Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside
RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
Russia's Wagner facing UK court action over Ukraine 'terrorism'
Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step towards what they said was "groundbreaking" legal action against Russia's shadowy Wagner group over allegations it has committed "terrorism" in Ukraine. Legal action "on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced" against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
maritime-executive.com
Russia Threatens "Further Steps" After Blaming UK for Drone Strike
Russia has accused the UK of responsibility for two recent attacks on its maritime infrastructure - charges which the UK and its Western allies vigorously deny. In a press conference Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov hinted that the Kremlin was considering measures to take in response to its unproven claims of British involvement.
watchers.news
Clashes with police during massive anti-government protests in Chisinau, Moldova
Massive anti-government protests are again taking place in Chisinau, the capital and largest city of the Republic of Moldova. Some reports mention more than 65 000 people took to the streets of the capital on October 30, calling for the resignation of President Sandu and the normalization of relations with Russia.
BBC
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
mailplus.co.uk
Families’ anger as vow to stop smart m-ways is put on hold
RELATIVES of drivers killed on smart motorways accused Rishi Sunak yesterday of a ‘disgusting’ U-turn over his pledge to axe the controversial roads. During the Tory leadership contest this summer the Prime Minister pledged a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorway schemes and branded them ‘unsafe’.
mailplus.co.uk
Jail for Met pair who shared rape messages with Couzens
TWO Scotland Yard officers who shared rape messages with Wayne Couzens before he killed Sarah Everard were handed jail sentences last night. Firearms officer Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former PC Joel Borders, 46, swapped ‘grossly offensive’ sexist and racist messages about rape, Tasering children and animals, and shooting people with Down’s Syndrome.
mailplus.co.uk
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION
THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
mailplus.co.uk
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
mailplus.co.uk
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
mailplus.co.uk
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
mailplus.co.uk
Edwina given a Widdecombe whipping over Major affair
JOHN Major won’t thank Channel 5 for reminding viewers of his four-year affair with Edwina Currie. In a forthcoming documentary entitled Yes, Yes, Yes, Prime Minister he is accused of hypocrisy over his 1993 ‘back to basics’ speech five years after his infidelity. But odium is reserved for Currie by ex-MP Ann Widdecombe, who describes her 2002 disclosure of the liaison as ‘yuk, yuk’, accusing her of betrayal. ‘I still am shocked by people who betray others years down the line,’ she barks. Currie famously praised Major’s gentlemanly behaviour, sitting at the tap end during romantic shared baths.
