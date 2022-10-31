Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man in connection to woman found dead lying in road
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven days a week Jack Rose walks up and down 87th street in Raytown. “I walk a long way and I do it every day,” Rose said. The same street on Halloween night he remembers seeing much commotion. “Sirens started coming, it was quite...
Troopers arrest 2 people in Northland road rage case
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Connor T. Raimo, 19, and a juvenile in connection with a road rage case on I-35 in Clay County.
KCTV 5
Detectives identify victim in Halloween shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The victim of a Halloween night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, was identified by police Thursday. 17-year-old Katron Harris was the victim of the shooting which happened Monday night in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. On...
mycouriertribune.com
Man found dead in murder-suicide suspected of killing 2 KC medical researchers
CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers. On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a...
KMBC.com
Live: Kansas City police helicopter pursing reportedly stolen pickup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in an incident with a stolen pickup Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City. News Chopper 9 first...
KCTV 5
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
Neighbors: Woman shot, dumped on side of road in Raytown
One person is in custody after a woman was discovered on the side of a Raytown road and later died. Neighbors say she was shot and dumped.
Man dies in head-on crash in Kansas City Monday night
KCPD said that at about 9:07 p.m., a silver Nissan Versa driving west on Englewood Road crossed into the eastbound lanes.
KMBC.com
Independence man charged after woman found dead on the side of the road in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, man has been charged with a Raytown woman's death after she was found lifeless on the side of the road on Halloween. Officers were dispatched to the area of East 87th Street and Raytown Road just after 8 p.m. Monday night after motorists called 911 to report a body on the side of the road.
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
KCTV 5
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting
Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would light up a room and bring people together. Vehicle chase ends with car crashing...
KCTV 5
Woman in Raytown homicide died from apparent gunshot wounds, person of interest detained
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released a few more details in a homicide investigation from Monday evening. The Raytown Police Department had reported a woman found lying in the roadway in the area of 87th Street and Ash Avenue. She later died in the hospital. Officers initially believed she...
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
KCTV 5
KCMO police arrest man who stole truck and drove erratically for over an hour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police have a man in custody after he drove a stolen truck erratically and dangerously throughout the city for almost an hour and a half Wednesday evening. Police said a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the Westport area....
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported following Monday evening shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left at least two people wounded Monday evening. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue about 9:30 p.m.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting. Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Independence man convicted in connection with home invasion
A federal jury convicted Theodore Watkins Jr., of Independence, in connection with a May 2022, home invasion that injured an elderly woman.
KCTV 5
Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour. The Westwood Police Department stated a disturbance outside of the Walmart at 47th Street and...
