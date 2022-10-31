ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Detectives identify victim in Halloween shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The victim of a Halloween night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, was identified by police Thursday. 17-year-old Katron Harris was the victim of the shooting which happened Monday night in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. On...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges

Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting. Panasonic breaking ground on massive new battery plant in De Soto. ‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would...
RAYTOWN, MO
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour. The Westwood Police Department stated a disturbance outside of the Walmart at 47th Street and...
MISSION, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy