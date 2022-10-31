Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Montgomery County traffic stop nets two arrests
(Red Oak) -- Two suspects face drug charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood was arrested late Tuesday evening for possession of methamphetamine--1st offense, while 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern was arrested for possession of marijuana--1st offense. Both suspects were arrested after the sheriff's office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and A Avenue shortly before midnight. During the traffic stop, Montgomery County K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle.
kjan.com
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs reports an office on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle travel behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
Man Faces Additional Charges Following Traffic Stop in Red Oak
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Police arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns of Red Oak near Highway 34 and 4th Street for driving with a suspended license through Iowa. Officers transported Aherns to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a...
Two People Arrested on Drug Charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) A man and a woman from Mills County face drug possession charges in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and A Avenue late Tuesday night. During the investigation, K-9 Bane alerted on the vehicle, which led to the arrest of 42-year-old Angela Kay Rolling of Glenwood and 47-year-old Brent William Michael of Malvern.
Red Oak woman arrested for Driving While barred
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson following a traffic stop in Red Oak Sunday afternoon for Driving While Barred. Anderson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
Red Oak man arrested on Mills County Warrant
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports the arrest of 54-year-old Richard James Linfor, of Red Oak. Linfor was arrested Monday at 12:30 p.m. on an active Mills County Warrant for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. He was held for Mills County on $1,000 bond.
Man Sentenced On Drug and Firearms Charges
(Council Bluffs, IA) A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for drug and firearms charges. Thirty-nine-year-old Theodore Snow was sentenced to more than ten years in prison last Friday. Council Bluffs police pulled Snow’s vehicle over in March 2021 and found meth and shotgun shells in the car and a loaded pistol in Snow’s waistband. Prosecutors say Snow distributed a large amount of meth in Council Bluffs between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two arrests, one citation, and one theft. Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner of Creston at 307 N Maple Street for Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gestures. Officers transported Hanner to the Union County Jail and held him on a $300.00 cash bond. Police cited and released...
kjan.com
Adams County man arrested on drug charges
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports an Adams County man was arrested Saturday on drug charges, in Clarinda. At around 12:28-a.m., Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near 16th Street (HWY 71) and Laperla St. in Clarinda. During the traffic stop 53-year-old...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
kmaland.com
Diagonal woman arrested on Taylor County burglary charge
(Diagonal) – A Diagonal woman was arrested last week on burglary charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Adams County deputies took 34-year-old Margaret Jo Williams into custody Thursday on a Taylor County warrant for 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say the warrant stems from an investigation into stolen property involving multiple agencies.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah K9 officer assists in Clarinda Correctional Facility drug bust
(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
kmaland.com
Glenwood Police posts recent arrests
(Glenwood) -- At least two major arrests were reported in Glenwood over the weekend. One arrest occurred Friday, when police arrested 39-year-old Robert Patrick McAtee for 3rd degree criminal mischief. McAtee is being held in the Mills County Jail on $2,000 bond. In an unrelated note, police also arrested 36-year-old...
kmaland.com
NW Missouri man arrested in Taylor County
(Bedford) – A Missouri man was arrested over the weekend on charges in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 34-year-old David Harold Baca of Grant City Saturday. Baca was arrested on an outstanding Taylor County warrant for failure to appear. He was released after...
KETV.com
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Council Bluffs man for drugs, firearm charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drugs and firearms charges last Friday. In March 2021, Council Bluffs police pulled over Theodore Snow, 39. Officers say they found meth and shotgun shells in Snow’s car along with...
Police identify man shot by officer in Minne Lusa Halloween crowd incident
Omaha Police have identified the man shot by an officer after he drove into a crowd during the Minne Lusa Halloween celebration on Monday.
Comments / 0