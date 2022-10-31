Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Trump lawyers throw Allen Weisselberg under the bus as he prepares to spill the beans at trial
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump's companies on Monday threw former longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisslberg under the bus during opening statements at a criminal trial over whether the company committed tax fraud. Weisselberg and two of Trump's companies were indicted in Manhattan last year after prosecutors said the...
mailplus.co.uk
How far should free speech go?
THIS was news to make any freedom-lover’s heart soar. ‘The bird is freed’ announced Elon Musk, after the world’s richest man completed his £38 billion takeover of Twitter last week. As a lifelong advocate of unfettered free speech, I could not have been more pleased...
Trump files lawsuit against NY AG to halt review of personal trust
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of embarking on a “crusade” against him as he seeks to stop the Democrat from imposing restrictions on his business and personal life. The 41-page lawsuit filed in Florida’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit...
Trump suing New York Attorney General Letitia James
NEW YORK -- Former president Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James.The suit accuses James of abusing her position as attorney general to pursue an "unapologetic crusade" against Trump with the goal of "destroying him personally, financially and politically."It comes just over a month after James sued Trump and his organization, accusing him of fraud by falsely inflating the value of his properties.READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James sues former President Donald Trump over alleged business fraudIn a statement Wednesday night, James accused Trump of trying to evade justice and said the lawsuit will not stop her from pursuing the fraud case.
High inflation hardens some midterm election voters' party preferences
The economy and inflation are top of mind for nearly all likely voters in the midterm election.
mailplus.co.uk
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
