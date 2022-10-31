ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
mailplus.co.uk

How far should free speech go?

THIS was news to make any freedom-lover’s heart soar. ‘The bird is freed’ announced Elon Musk, after the world’s richest man completed his £38 billion takeover of Twitter last week. As a lifelong advocate of unfettered free speech, I could not have been more pleased...
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against NY AG to halt review of personal trust

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James, accusing her of embarking on a “crusade” against him as he seeks to stop the Democrat from imposing restrictions on his business and personal life. The 41-page lawsuit filed in Florida’s Fifteenth Judicial Circuit...
CBS New York

Trump suing New York Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK --  Former president Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James.The suit accuses James of abusing her position as attorney general to pursue an "unapologetic crusade" against Trump with the goal of "destroying him personally, financially and politically."It comes just over a month after James sued Trump and his organization, accusing him of fraud by falsely inflating the value of his properties.READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James sues former President Donald Trump over alleged business fraudIn a statement Wednesday night, James accused Trump of trying to evade justice and said the lawsuit will not stop her from pursuing the fraud case.
mailplus.co.uk

Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...

