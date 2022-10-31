ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britain’s economic problems have little to do with Brexit (whatever the BBC’s viral videos might say)

By DOMINIC LAWSON
mailplus.co.uk
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
mailplus.co.uk

Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION

THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
mailplus.co.uk

Britishvolt funding for only five weeks

THE last-minute funding lifeline for troubled battery maker Britishvolt will last for only five weeks, according to its chairman. Peter Rolton said the group had received the cash injection from an unnamed investor to keep the company afloat until early December. The backer provided the money, which is thought to...
mailplus.co.uk

Poles start building a new iron curtain

POLAND yesterday began fortifying its border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad amid fears the Kremlin will flood the EU with migrants. Warsaw alleges that Vladimir Putin is plotting to destabilise Europe with a flood of asylum seekers after Russia’s aviation authority approved a raft of new flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
mailplus.co.uk

Families’ anger as vow to stop smart m-ways is put on hold

RELATIVES of drivers killed on smart motorways accused Rishi Sunak yesterday of a ‘disgusting’ U-turn over his pledge to axe the controversial roads. During the Tory leadership contest this summer the Prime Minister pledged a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorway schemes and branded them ‘unsafe’.
mailplus.co.uk

On this day

BRITAIN’S gambling habits will be revolutionised in the next two years. A Bill published last night sweeps away laws more than 400 years old. It introduces betting shops to England for the first time, making the cash bet legal at last. NOVEMBER 3, 1987. SOVIET leader Mikhail Gorbachev tore...
mailplus.co.uk

Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row

ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.
mailplus.co.uk

Spare us a housing crisis

THE gloomsters are back on trend. Having worried us that rising energy prices and inflation will condemn everyone to shopping in food banks, they now predict that higher interest rates, as consumers come off fixed rate mortgage deals, will soon have the keys piling up on estate agents desks. The dream of home ownership destroyed.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy