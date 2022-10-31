Britain’s economic problems have little to do with Brexit (whatever the BBC’s viral videos might say)

Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
mailplus.co.uk
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
mailplus.co.uk
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION
THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
mailplus.co.uk
Britishvolt funding for only five weeks
THE last-minute funding lifeline for troubled battery maker Britishvolt will last for only five weeks, according to its chairman. Peter Rolton said the group had received the cash injection from an unnamed investor to keep the company afloat until early December. The backer provided the money, which is thought to...
mailplus.co.uk
Poles start building a new iron curtain
POLAND yesterday began fortifying its border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad amid fears the Kremlin will flood the EU with migrants. Warsaw alleges that Vladimir Putin is plotting to destabilise Europe with a flood of asylum seekers after Russia’s aviation authority approved a raft of new flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
mailplus.co.uk
Families’ anger as vow to stop smart m-ways is put on hold
RELATIVES of drivers killed on smart motorways accused Rishi Sunak yesterday of a ‘disgusting’ U-turn over his pledge to axe the controversial roads. During the Tory leadership contest this summer the Prime Minister pledged a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorway schemes and branded them ‘unsafe’.
mailplus.co.uk
On this day
BRITAIN’S gambling habits will be revolutionised in the next two years. A Bill published last night sweeps away laws more than 400 years old. It introduces betting shops to England for the first time, making the cash bet legal at last. NOVEMBER 3, 1987. SOVIET leader Mikhail Gorbachev tore...
mailplus.co.uk
Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row
ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.
mailplus.co.uk
Spare us a housing crisis
THE gloomsters are back on trend. Having worried us that rising energy prices and inflation will condemn everyone to shopping in food banks, they now predict that higher interest rates, as consumers come off fixed rate mortgage deals, will soon have the keys piling up on estate agents desks. The dream of home ownership destroyed.
Comments / 0