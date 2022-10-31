Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
Rishi Sunak’s only been in office for a few days – and the errors are already piling up
His first week has not gone well. It’s felt long and eventful with a pile-up of errors that augur trouble ahead: politics is not a grasp of flow charts, but a subtle art. Rishi Sunak is a relative beginner and not, it seems, a quick learner. His first great...
mailplus.co.uk
Families’ anger as vow to stop smart m-ways is put on hold
RELATIVES of drivers killed on smart motorways accused Rishi Sunak yesterday of a ‘disgusting’ U-turn over his pledge to axe the controversial roads. During the Tory leadership contest this summer the Prime Minister pledged a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorway schemes and branded them ‘unsafe’.
mailplus.co.uk
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
mailplus.co.uk
On this day
BRITAIN’S gambling habits will be revolutionised in the next two years. A Bill published last night sweeps away laws more than 400 years old. It introduces betting shops to England for the first time, making the cash bet legal at last. NOVEMBER 3, 1987. SOVIET leader Mikhail Gorbachev tore...
Comments / 0