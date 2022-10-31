ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Families’ anger as vow to stop smart m-ways is put on hold

RELATIVES of drivers killed on smart motorways accused Rishi Sunak yesterday of a ‘disgusting’ U-turn over his pledge to axe the controversial roads. During the Tory leadership contest this summer the Prime Minister pledged a ‘comprehensive ban’ on new smart motorway schemes and branded them ‘unsafe’.
Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
On this day

BRITAIN’S gambling habits will be revolutionised in the next two years. A Bill published last night sweeps away laws more than 400 years old. It introduces betting shops to England for the first time, making the cash bet legal at last. NOVEMBER 3, 1987. SOVIET leader Mikhail Gorbachev tore...

