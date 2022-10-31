Read full article on original website
Detectives reveal they are treating fatal shooting of grandmother-of-five, 53, as 'targeted attack' after 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released
Detectives have revealed they are treating the fatal shooting of a grandmother-of-five as a 'targeted attack' after a 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released. Jackie Rutter, 53, was killed at her Merseyside home in Morten, Wirral, at 1.45am on Sunday October 30. Her daughter's partner believed...
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
iheart.com
Criminals: A 31-Year-Old Man Dressed as a Bottle of Fireball Was Arrested!
A 31-year-old man in California named Dominic Salazar was arrested for drunken disorderly conduct early yesterday morning . . . and he was dressed up as a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky at the time. A Thief Missed the Door and Ran Into a Large Glass Window. Running into a...
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter
A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Stabbing Suspect Convicted of Murdering 16-Year-Old Boy in Petty Fight over Another Teen’s Ex-Girlfriend
Long Island jurors on Tuesday convicted a young man of murdering a 16-year-old boy in a petty fight over some other teen’s ex-girlfriend. Tyler Flach, now 21, will face sentencing next month, according to outlets in the New York City region. Charges in the case included second-degree murder, and first-degree gang assault.
Texas Man Kills Ex-Wife While Talking To 911 Operator About Failed Marriage
The man took his own life shortly after fatally shooting his wife.
Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city. Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London,...
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
Murder Or Self Defence ?—Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend To Death After He Caught Her Cheating
A Nigerian woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death this past Wednesday. A 26-year-old single mom of three identified as Gift has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death over trust issues. According to close sources, she and Egocha (44) had only been together for a month, but things shouldn’t have happened at all — Egocha was still a married man, and Gift knew about it; nonetheless, she still accepted him.
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
mailplus.co.uk
Innocent delivery driver on last job of the night dies after he’s caught up in gang battle
A YOUNG delivery driver finishing his shift was caught up in the latest gangland shooting in lawless London. The bloodbath - the second in the capital inside a week - claimed the lives of Guilherme Messias Da Silva and drill rapper Lamar Scott. Mr Da Silva, 21, was on his...
BBC
Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden
A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son. She is charged with killing the boy at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020. The woman, from Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody. She is expected to enter a...
‘I see him walking his dog in the park’ – how serial killer Bible John traumatised Glasgow
She was a baby when her city was terrorised by the unsolved murders of three women. Now Audrey Gillan has made a podcast about the victims’ lives – and the misogyny of the police investigation
Parents accused of child neglect arrested after apartment fire
A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suspected of leaving their three children locked alone in the bedroom of their Burbank apartment, which caught fire, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child neglect. Police and fire department units were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Grismer Avenue,...
BBC
Doctor accused of failings 'abandoned her duties'
A doctor accused of failings after the death of a young girl "abandoned her duties", a fitness to practise tribunal has been told. The General Medical Council (GMC) say Dr Heather Steen acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death. Claire died at the Royal Belfast...
