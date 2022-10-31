ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Detectives reveal they are treating fatal shooting of grandmother-of-five, 53, as 'targeted attack' after 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released

Detectives have revealed they are treating the fatal shooting of a grandmother-of-five as a 'targeted attack' after a 79-year-old pensioner arrested on suspicion of her murder is released. Jackie Rutter, 53, was killed at her Merseyside home in Morten, Wirral, at 1.45am on Sunday October 30. Her daughter's partner believed...
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing ‘Evil’ Daughter

A Texas mother allegedly suffering from mental illness admitted to killing her 5-year-old daughter by slitting her throat and suffocating her with a plastic bag, reportedly saying she was an “evil child” and “did not want to deal with her anymore,” according to an affidavit. On...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BBC

Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death

A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
The Independent

‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre

Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
Mary Holman

Murder Or Self Defence ?—Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend To Death After He Caught Her Cheating

A Nigerian woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death this past Wednesday. A 26-year-old single mom of three identified as Gift has been arrested for murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death over trust issues. According to close sources, she and Egocha (44) had only been together for a month, but things shouldn’t have happened at all —  Egocha was still a married man, and Gift knew about it; nonetheless, she still accepted him.
BBC

Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'

A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC

Mother, 19, accused of murdering 38-day-old baby in Biddlesden

A 19-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of murdering her 38-day-old son. She is charged with killing the boy at Biddlesden, near Buckingham, on 3 June 2020. The woman, from Rushden, in Northamptonshire, appeared at Luton Crown Court and was remanded in custody. She is expected to enter a...
HeySoCal

Parents accused of child neglect arrested after apartment fire

A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suspected of leaving their three children locked alone in the bedroom of their Burbank apartment, which caught fire, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child neglect. Police and fire department units were called about 2:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of Grismer Avenue,...
BURBANK, CA
BBC

Doctor accused of failings 'abandoned her duties'

A doctor accused of failings after the death of a young girl "abandoned her duties", a fitness to practise tribunal has been told. The General Medical Council (GMC) say Dr Heather Steen acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death. Claire died at the Royal Belfast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy