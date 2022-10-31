Read full article on original website
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
Edwina given a Widdecombe whipping over Major affair
JOHN Major won’t thank Channel 5 for reminding viewers of his four-year affair with Edwina Currie. In a forthcoming documentary entitled Yes, Yes, Yes, Prime Minister he is accused of hypocrisy over his 1993 ‘back to basics’ speech five years after his infidelity. But odium is reserved for Currie by ex-MP Ann Widdecombe, who describes her 2002 disclosure of the liaison as ‘yuk, yuk’, accusing her of betrayal. ‘I still am shocked by people who betray others years down the line,’ she barks. Currie famously praised Major’s gentlemanly behaviour, sitting at the tap end during romantic shared baths.
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
