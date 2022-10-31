ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Is Regal In One Shoulder Magenta Gown For Premiere Of ‘My Mind & Me’: Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, stole the show on the opening night of the 2022 American Film Institute (AFI) Festival! On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Selena + Chef star and mental health advocate walked down the red carpet in a bright magenta silk gown that featured an off-shoulder sleeve and side-bow. The starlet also rocked a pair of bedazzled pointed-toe pumps, as she carried a chic silver clutch. In addition, she completed the look by having her brunette tresses in an elegant updo and sported a pair of long dazzling earrings.
The Guardian

No fun rides but plenty of spirit: Studio Ghibli offers anime fans a new walk in the park

Fans of Studio Ghibli have begun flocking to a new theme park based on films made by the beloved anime hit factory that opened in Japan this week. Set in a little over seven hectares of green parkland in Aichi prefecture, about 250km west of Tokyo, Ghibli Park has no rollercoasters or other rides. Its aim, instead, is to immerse visitors in the worlds created by the studio’s co-founder and director, Hayao Miyazaki.

