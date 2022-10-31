Read full article on original website
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
China strives to control sudden outbreak of COVID infections
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is striving to control the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the shortest time with the lowest costs, the health commission said on Wednesday. China should unwaveringly stick to its dynamic zero-COVID policy, the National Health Commission said. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by...
Colombia rate rises may last longer than expected -central bank
BOGOTA (Reuters) – The technical team of Colombia’s central bank on Wednesday predicted rate rises will continue beyond what the market expects, citing higher inflationary pressures, excess demand and depreciation of the peso currency. The bank’s seven-member board raised borrowing costs by 100 basis points to 11% last...
Dollar gains as traders gird for higher U.S. rates
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the front foot on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled U.S. rates would likely rise further than expected, disappointing traders’ hopes for a change in tone, and shifting the focus to Friday’s jobs data. The dollar hit a...
Tencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up ‘mixed ownership’ company
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and state-owned telecommunications firm China Unicom have received regulatory approval to set up a so-called “mixed ownership” company, a public document showed on Wednesday. China has been accelerating its push for mixed-ownership reforms in an effort to boost...
IMF says it’s monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through a...
French insurer Axa posts a 2% rise in nine-month revenue
PARIS (Reuters) – Axa on Wednesday said its revenue in the first nine months of the year increased by 2% and estimated it would have to pay out about 400 million euros ($394 million) for damages caused by hurricane Ian in the United States. The French insurer – Europe’s...
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
(Reuters) – French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business. “Today, with our...
S.Korea inflation ticks up in Oct, tops expectations
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s annual consumer inflation in October ticked up from September against market expectations for no change, led by lagging effects of earlier global raw materials prices, government data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.7% in October from a year earlier, according to...
Chinese zone that hosts Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant imposes fresh lockdown
(Reuters) – The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, which hosts a major plant belonging to Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, said on Wednesday it will with immediate effect impose a fresh lockdown until Nov. 9. All residents in the area will be barred from going out and only approved vehicles will...
Exclusive-Italy pushes to weaken fossil fuel financing pledge – sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Italy is attempting to weaken a pledge 10 European governments intend to make on Thursday to stop export credit support for fossil fuel projects, according to draft documents and sources familiar with the matter. The pressure from Italy comes as delegates from nearly 200 countries prepare...
Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path. The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan...
Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery
LONDON (Reuters) – Budget airline Wizz Air posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery. ($1 = 1.0122 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
GSK lifts 2022 forecast after stronger than expected quarter
(Reuters) – GSK on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its third-quarter sales and profit, months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit. The British drugmaker, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines, reported adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of...
How U.N. climate conferences have tackled global warming
(Reuters) – This year’s U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marks the 27th time since 1995 that world leaders have gathered to confront global warming. But the world has known for far longer that climate change was a threat, and that the cause was mainly fossil fuel use and other industrial activity.
Fed delivers fourth 75 bp hike, signals smaller steps coming
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” it has enacted so far.
Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions
(Reuters) – British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices. Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas...
U.S., Ecuador agree to establish fair trade working group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador’s commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday...
Fed’s Powell: ‘Soft landing’ chances have narrowed
(Reuters) – There remains a chance that the U.S. economy can escape a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to lower inflation, but that window of opportunity for a “soft landing” has narrowed this year as price pressures have been slow to ease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
