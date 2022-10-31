ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
mailplus.co.uk

How far should free speech go?

THIS was news to make any freedom-lover’s heart soar. ‘The bird is freed’ announced Elon Musk, after the world’s richest man completed his £38 billion takeover of Twitter last week. As a lifelong advocate of unfettered free speech, I could not have been more pleased...
mailplus.co.uk

Poles start building a new iron curtain

POLAND yesterday began fortifying its border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad amid fears the Kremlin will flood the EU with migrants. Warsaw alleges that Vladimir Putin is plotting to destabilise Europe with a flood of asylum seekers after Russia’s aviation authority approved a raft of new flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
mailplus.co.uk

Two Koreas stage missile showdown

NORTH and South Korea yesterday test-fired missiles off each other’s coasts as tensions between them spiralled. At least 23 weapons were launched by the North - the most it has fired in a single day. And one crossed the disputed maritime border, landing just 35 miles from the South Korean city of Sokcho. Seoul responded with three air-to-ground missiles, which flew a similar distance before plunging into the sea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy