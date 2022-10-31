Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
mailplus.co.uk
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
mailplus.co.uk
How far should free speech go?
THIS was news to make any freedom-lover’s heart soar. ‘The bird is freed’ announced Elon Musk, after the world’s richest man completed his £38 billion takeover of Twitter last week. As a lifelong advocate of unfettered free speech, I could not have been more pleased...
mailplus.co.uk
Poles start building a new iron curtain
POLAND yesterday began fortifying its border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad amid fears the Kremlin will flood the EU with migrants. Warsaw alleges that Vladimir Putin is plotting to destabilise Europe with a flood of asylum seekers after Russia’s aviation authority approved a raft of new flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
mailplus.co.uk
Two Koreas stage missile showdown
NORTH and South Korea yesterday test-fired missiles off each other’s coasts as tensions between them spiralled. At least 23 weapons were launched by the North - the most it has fired in a single day. And one crossed the disputed maritime border, landing just 35 miles from the South Korean city of Sokcho. Seoul responded with three air-to-ground missiles, which flew a similar distance before plunging into the sea.
Comments / 0