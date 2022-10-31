ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row

ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.
Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
Fed hints at smaller rate hikes after latest rise

AMERICA’S central bank signalled it was ready to ease the pace of interest rate hikes in the face of slowing economic activity. As the Federal Reserve bumped up its base rate by another 0.75 percentage points, taking it to a range of 3.75 to 4pc, it hinted that future rises may be smaller.
Banks are too slow to lower deals, warns mortgage specialist

BANKS were criticised yesterday for being too slow to lower their rates on fixed-rate mortgages and offer cheaper deals to struggling homeowners. Leading mortgage expert Ray Boulger, of brokers John Charcol, told MPs that lenders have been withholding lower rates, despite improving market outlooks. Banks rushed to raise rates across...
Spare us a housing crisis

THE gloomsters are back on trend. Having worried us that rising energy prices and inflation will condemn everyone to shopping in food banks, they now predict that higher interest rates, as consumers come off fixed rate mortgage deals, will soon have the keys piling up on estate agents desks. The dream of home ownership destroyed.
Poles start building a new iron curtain

POLAND yesterday began fortifying its border with the Russian region of Kaliningrad amid fears the Kremlin will flood the EU with migrants. Warsaw alleges that Vladimir Putin is plotting to destabilise Europe with a flood of asylum seekers after Russia’s aviation authority approved a raft of new flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.
Netflix Unveils Chinese-Language Slate, Including Taiwanese Series ‘Agent From Above’ & Hong Kong’s Biggest Ever Film, ‘Warriors Of Future’

Netflix has announced a slate of Chinese-language films and series, headlined by fantasy series Agent From Above, which the streamer says “boasts extensive visual effects that are seldom seen in a local series”. Produced with Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production, the series is set against an oriental universe of “gods, monsters, humans and ghosts”. The story follows a former drug addict who is recruited to do the bidding of legendary Chinese god San Tai Zi as redemption for his sins.  Taiwanese star Kai Ko heads the cast of the series, which also stars Wang Po-Chieh, Hsueh Shih-ling, Buffy Chen...

