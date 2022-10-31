Read full article on original website
Saka back to lift club and country
BUKAYO SAKA has handed Arsenal and England a huge boost, with the forward fit again following his injury scare at the weekend. The 21-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup. Despite suffering a heavily...
How Radford joined the footballing gods
THOSE who were not there will never forget ‘Ronnie’s Rocket’. Thanks to the Match of the Day cameras and John Motson’s commentary, but thanks most of all to the scorer, Ronnie Radford, it remains one of the most iconic of all FA Cup goals. It was...
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2: Pritchard haunts former club
Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard's first goal since February helped consign his old club Huddersfield to a 2-0 home defeat. Ex-England Under-21 international Pritchard struck early in the second half and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wrapped up matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Huddersfield anchored at the bottom of the Championship table.
Farrell set to start in midfield with Tuilagi
OWEN FARRELL is on course to be available to start for England against Argentina on Sunday in a new-look midfield alliance with Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi. The 31-year-old Saracens playmaker took part in contact drills in training at the national team’s Surrey base yesterday and there is a growing belief that he will pass return-to-play protocols tomorrow.
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!
WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
Burnley 3 Rotherham 2: Clarets hit 100th-minute winner
Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Cricket’s race trial WILL be in public
ENGLISH cricket’s racism trial is set to be held in public next month, with former England captain Michael Vaughan pitted against current T20 star Adil Rashid after a sensational ruling yesterday. The ECB’s cricket discipline commission (CDC) have informed all parties that the trial of seven ex-Yorkshire players charged...
Ten Hag: I’m ready for a Real challenge
FOR Manchester United, the stakes in San Sebastian this evening really are very simple. Beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more and Erik ten Hag’s side will sail straight into the last 16 of the Europa League. Failure to do so would consign United to second place in...
Edwina given a Widdecombe whipping over Major affair
JOHN Major won’t thank Channel 5 for reminding viewers of his four-year affair with Edwina Currie. In a forthcoming documentary entitled Yes, Yes, Yes, Prime Minister he is accused of hypocrisy over his 1993 ‘back to basics’ speech five years after his infidelity. But odium is reserved for Currie by ex-MP Ann Widdecombe, who describes her 2002 disclosure of the liaison as ‘yuk, yuk’, accusing her of betrayal. ‘I still am shocked by people who betray others years down the line,’ she barks. Currie famously praised Major’s gentlemanly behaviour, sitting at the tap end during romantic shared baths.
Norwich 0 QPR 0: Dieng frustrates Canaries
NORWICH and QPR missed the chance to make up ground in the promotion race as both hit the post and came up against goalkeepers in stellar form at Carrow Road. QPR boss Mick Beale had spoken of needing to be realistic about their ambitions after his former table-toppers lost at Birmingham on Friday.
Cardiff 1 Watford 2: Hornets come from behind to secure back-to-back away wins
Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places. It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic. The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place...
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION
THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
