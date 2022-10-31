ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long waiting lists cause 33 excess heart deaths a day

RECORD NHS waiting lists are causing an extra 33 people to die from heart disease every day, a charity has warned. A British Heart Foundation (BHF) report has found that disruption to heart care services has resulted in an additional 230 deaths a week. The charity estimates that 30,000 people...
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION

THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
Spare us a housing crisis

THE gloomsters are back on trend. Having worried us that rising energy prices and inflation will condemn everyone to shopping in food banks, they now predict that higher interest rates, as consumers come off fixed rate mortgage deals, will soon have the keys piling up on estate agents desks. The dream of home ownership destroyed.
Now honour voters over migration boom

SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...

