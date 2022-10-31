Read full article on original website
Oil bonanza sparks windfall tax row
ENERGY giants are awash with cash as soaring prices deliver bumper profits. Meanwhile, chilly consumers fear turning up their thermostats as they worry about bills. It seems a no-brainer, therefore, to ask oil and gas firms to divert gushing profits to help households - especially as the Government is hard-pressed to fund a relief package.
A pre-budget warning to Jeremy Hunt: There’s no point to the Tories if they simply behave like Labour
THIS country has been living beyond its means for years. Despite taxation being at its highest since 1950, the Government is forced to borrow billions of pounds to keep us afloat. During the pandemic it went on an unprecedented spending spree, shelling out £407 billion in record time. God alone...
Britishvolt funding for only five weeks
THE last-minute funding lifeline for troubled battery maker Britishvolt will last for only five weeks, according to its chairman. Peter Rolton said the group had received the cash injection from an unnamed investor to keep the company afloat until early December. The backer provided the money, which is thought to...
Now honour voters over migration boom
SINCE time immemorial, Britain has proudly thrown open its arms to migrants. Overwhelmingly, they have been upstanding citizens who have made a valuable contribution to our economy and society. But new figures expose the staggering scale of demographic change since Tony Blair cynically threw open the UK’s borders to all...
Spare us a housing crisis
THE gloomsters are back on trend. Having worried us that rising energy prices and inflation will condemn everyone to shopping in food banks, they now predict that higher interest rates, as consumers come off fixed rate mortgage deals, will soon have the keys piling up on estate agents desks. The dream of home ownership destroyed.
Now the NHS wants an extra £7BILLION
THE boss of the NHS has claimed the service is under more pressure now than during the pandemic as she tries to plug a £7billion funding gap. Amanda Pritchard confirmed she is negotiating with ministers for more money, saying: ‘They are aware that NHS budgets will only stretch so far.’
Blackrock backs investor democracy
THE boss of the world’s biggest asset manager is giving investors more power in a move he claims will ‘transform’ the industry. Larry Fink, chief executive of Blackrock, is extending a scheme that allows investors in its funds to vote on ballots held by the underlying businesses. Many savers are increasingly focusing on so-called ESG - or environmental, social and governance - criteria for investment.
