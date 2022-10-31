Read full article on original website
Burnley 3 Rotherham 2: Clarets hit 100th-minute winner
Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Cardiff 1 Watford 2: Hornets come from behind to secure back-to-back away wins
Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places. It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic. The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place...
Saka back to lift club and country
BUKAYO SAKA has handed Arsenal and England a huge boost, with the forward fit again following his injury scare at the weekend. The 21-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup. Despite suffering a heavily...
Norwich 0 QPR 0: Dieng frustrates Canaries
NORWICH and QPR missed the chance to make up ground in the promotion race as both hit the post and came up against goalkeepers in stellar form at Carrow Road. QPR boss Mick Beale had spoken of needing to be realistic about their ambitions after his former table-toppers lost at Birmingham on Friday.
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
Huddersfield 0 Sunderland 2: Pritchard haunts former club
Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard's first goal since February helped consign his old club Huddersfield to a 2-0 home defeat. Ex-England Under-21 international Pritchard struck early in the second half and on-loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wrapped up matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Huddersfield anchored at the bottom of the Championship table.
How Radford joined the footballing gods
THOSE who were not there will never forget ‘Ronnie’s Rocket’. Thanks to the Match of the Day cameras and John Motson’s commentary, but thanks most of all to the scorer, Ronnie Radford, it remains one of the most iconic of all FA Cup goals. It was...
Ten Hag: I’m ready for a Real challenge
FOR Manchester United, the stakes in San Sebastian this evening really are very simple. Beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more and Erik ten Hag’s side will sail straight into the last 16 of the Europa League. Failure to do so would consign United to second place in...
Neuer’s cancer scare
BAYERN MUNICH and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed that he has been suffering from skin cancer on his face, which required him to have three operations. He will not miss the World Cup as a result of the illness, although he is still battling for fitness, having suffered a shoulder injury last month.
Unsafe ‘Toblerones’ are only there to make money
REECE TOPLEY had a special reason to cheer England on in their decisive victory over New Zealand at the Gabba, the ground where his World Cup dream came to a shuddering halt. ‘What happened to me will be a bit easier to take if the boys go on to win the trophy,’ says the man who was supposed to spearhead England’s World Cup attack here. ‘It would mean I wasn’t missed. I’d love to watch them go all the way.’
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!
WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
