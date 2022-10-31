Amid Frustrating Loss To Commanders, Why Colts' Offense Saw Signs Of Progress With Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback

Read full article on original website
Our players are awesome!! Frank is not good at anything he does!! Last year was… Frank stunk!! And he still does! This team is a great build!! Frank is the kill joy!! Then and now!! We need a good old boy smash mouth leader!!!
Colts, DE Tyquan Lewis get devastating injury news
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyquan Lewis has worked so hard to come back from injuries in his career. First to establish himself in the NFL, then to give himself a chance to capitalize on the reputation he’s built as a valuable rotational lineman in Indianapolis. Only to have it taken away from him again. Lewis suffered...
First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
Bills trade for RB Nyheim Hines, send Zack Moss to Colts
For more than a week, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been making calls to acquire a pass catching running back who could provide a little more splash to the offense. In acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts right before the NFL trade deadline expired Tuesday, it appears - at least...
Odds “good” Colts RB moved before NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. We’ve seen teams make big moves as recently as Monday afternoon. If the rumor mill is any indication, we could be in for a movement-heavy Tuesday before the deadline is reached. The Indianapolis Colts, who’ve had a very disappointing start to the...
Cowboys Next Move: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Continue Offensive Explosion?
The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions on Sunday against the Bears and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says it was part of the plan.
Tony Pollard, 2 Cowboys most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones reveals new approach to NFL trade deadline after Week 8 win
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked frustration a few weeks ago when he downplayed any speculation that the franchise would
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
What Colts coach Frank Reich said about firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich isn’t revealing the details that led to his Tuesday decision to fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, the first midseason subtraction Reich’s made to his coaching staff. The Colts head coach erased a few possible explanations, taking them off the board by taking responsibility...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims
The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
NFC East goes 3-1 in Week 8
Commanders 4-4 Eagles dominate Steelers 35-13 The Eagles are now 7-0 for the first time since 2004. Jalen Hurts passed for 285 yards and four touchdown passes, including three to A.J. Brown, all three in the first half. Brown continues to be a force. He concluded his day with 156 receiving yards on six receptions.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
