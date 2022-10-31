Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Worries over Germany’s China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia’s rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
104.1 WIKY
Danish PM’s bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark’s former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll. The result could for the first time in...
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s Netanyahu: ‘We are on the brink of a very large victory’
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that his right-wing religious bloc was on the cusp of a great election win. “We are on the brink of a very large victory,” a smiling Netanyahu told supporters at his Likud party headquarters, after late-night exit polls predicted his bloc would win a narrow parliamentary majority in the Nov. 1 election, paving the way for his political comeback and a record sixth term in office.
104.1 WIKY
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
104.1 WIKY
Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine conflict, sanctions set to blow hole in Russia’s finances
(Reuters) – The cost of Russia’s military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government’s budget forecasts and drain Moscow’s reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts’ latest calculations. That will put an ever...
104.1 WIKY
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
104.1 WIKY
Delhi to compensate labourers as construction stopped over pollution
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Delhi will pay construction labourers 5,000 rupees ($60) in one-time compensation after the government suspended most construction and demolition work to tackle the Indian capital’s air pollution, the chief minister said on Wednesday. The city government also appealed to Delhi’s 20 million people to...
104.1 WIKY
Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, but open the door to a future slowdown in its policy tightening as it balances the risk of stubbornly high inflation against the economic strains of tighter credit.
104.1 WIKY
Nigeria’s Obasanjo clinches unlikely Ethiopia truce
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Olusegun Obasanjo has had mixed results as a mediator of intractable conflicts across Africa since he stepped down as Nigeria’s president in 2007, although he has never tired of trying. But on Wednesday the 85-year-old secured a surprise win, leading the team that announced a...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Italy pushes to weaken fossil fuel financing pledge – sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Italy is attempting to weaken a pledge 10 European governments intend to make on Thursday to stop export credit support for fossil fuel projects, according to draft documents and sources familiar with the matter. The pressure from Italy comes as delegates from nearly 200 countries prepare...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path. The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan...
104.1 WIKY
Flags at half-mast as India’s Gujarat mourns deadly bridge collapse
MORBI, India (Reuters) – India’s Gujarat state on Wednesday mourned the death of 135 people from a bridge collapse on the weekend, with the national flag at half-mast in government buildings and public functions, receptions and entertainment programmes cancelled. Rescue workers would continue their search for any unaccounted...
104.1 WIKY
Netherlands to resume international adoptions from selected countries
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – After a nearly two-year-freeze on new international adoptions the Dutch government on Wednesday announced plans resume adoptions of children from the Philippines, Hungary, Lesotho, Taiwan, Thailand and South Africa. The Netherlands froze international adoptions in February last year, after a government commission found some children...
104.1 WIKY
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. “The need for a decision is coming to...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken, Park condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile launches -U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held a call in which they condemned North Korea’s “escalatory launch of ballistic missiles, including one that recklessly and dangerously landed near the (South Korean) coastline,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY
COP 27-Mexico to make major climate commitment, says John Kerry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will make a major announcement on the country’s climate commitments, top U.S. climate diplomat John Kerry said on Wednesday ahead of the United Nations COP 27 climate talks next week. Kerry said the United States had urged nations around...
104.1 WIKY
IMF says it’s monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through a...
