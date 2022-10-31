Read full article on original website
Related
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Is Your Sleeping Position Damaging Your Rotator Cuff?
If you're waking up every morning with stiffness and aching in your shoulder, you could be facing a problem with your rotator cuff. This is a group of muscles and tendons that help attach your upper arm bone to your shoulder blade (via Next Step Orthopedics). The rotator cuff earns its name from the cuff-like structure it forms to hold your shoulder in place, as well as the fact that this structure allows the rotation of your arm.
cohaitungchi.com
IU Diet is your way to lose 4.5 Kgm in a week
The IU diet has gained a lot of traction over the past few years, and it is the proprietary diet of a celebrity known as Lee Ji-Eun IU. She is a Kpop songwriter, actress, and singer. IU is very popular for her roles in movies and TV shows such as Moon Lovers, Virgin Theory, The Producers, My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, and more.
Yahoo!
Got back pain? It could be caused by arthritis. Here's how to tell
Back pain impacts up to 80% of people at some point in their lives. But, while it's common, it's not exactly comfortable to live with. Back pain can range from annoying to disabling, making it something most people want to fix ASAP. Finding the right treatment for your back pain...
I tried the PMR sleep trick and now I’m falling asleep in seconds
It can be tricky to fall asleep at night, whether you suffer from insomnia or the weather is keeping you awake. From 4-7-8 breathing (opens in new tab) to the military method (opens in new tab), I’ve tried many sleep tricks to see how quickly I can get to sleep, and now I’m falling asleep in seconds with the PMR sleep trick.
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
Medical News Today
Top 10 chair exercises for seniors
Exercise is important for people of all ages and fitness abilities. Chair exercises offer a safe and approachable workout, especially for older adults. Physical activity is essential for healthy aging. It can help prevent or delay many health conditions that people may encounter as they age. In addition to helping...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes Diet Chart Plan – Best Indian Diabetic Meal Chart
To understand what type of food a diabetic patient should consume for better health it is important to understand diabetes and its relation to food. Only when a person understands all the above-mentioned concepts then it would help them follow a diet plan to improve their health. Understanding diabetes. Diabetes...
Medical News Today
What are the benefits of walking for arthritis in the feet?
Arthritis is a group of conditions that cause pain and swelling in the joints. It is common in the small joints of the foot and ankle. Walking may help relieve pain and improve joint mobility in people with arthritis. People of all ages can have arthritis, but it becomes more...
cohaitungchi.com
Military Diet 4 days off 1200 Calories
Unlike the other diets and diet plans all over the internet, the military diet with 4 days off requires sticking to the plan strictly. The usual amount of calories a person consumes daily is about 2000 to 2600. Some diet plans emphasize 1500 to 2000 daily. However, the Military diet can limit you to 1200 calories with 4 days off.
cohaitungchi.com
Coffee + Lemon Juice: Weight Loss Dream Team?
Whether adding CBD for a calming effect or lavender for floral notes, we love creating coffee concoctions to enhance the average cup of joe. But what about a splash of lemon juice?. Though lemon coffee doesn’t sound so splendid, a number of TikTok users claim this drink is the latest...
Walking On A Daily Basis
Physical activity is beneficial to both mental and physical health. However, not everyone has access to a gym. Some people work all the time and have no time to go to the gym. Now is the time to relax because a 15-minute walk can provide numerous benefits. Walking can add seven years to your life and improve your overall health.
How to increase your range of motion — and why it's central to your health
Feeling stiff? Struggling with your flexibility? Improving your range of motion can help to overcome these problems. Here’s how…
How to follow a plant-based diet for weight loss
If you are looking for an effective way to slim down, it’s worth considering a plant-based diet for weight loss. Scientists are increasingly convinced that vegetarian and vegan diets may be a particularly effective approach in the fight against obesity, as stated in a review recently published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine (opens in new tab).
Standing Up Straight Might Not Be As Beneficial As We Thought
We’re told to stand up straight from a young age, but experts say there’s more to spinal health than good posture.
sciencetimes.com
Intermittent Fasting – A Complete Guideline You Need to Know
If you're interested in intermittent fasting, this guide will walk you through the basics. Learn about the benefits of fasting, how to get started, and how to safely follow your fasting schedule. Once you've mastered intermittent fasting, you can move on to more advanced fasting methods, such as 24-hour fasting.
Comments / 0