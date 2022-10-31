Read full article on original website
Just Stop Oil activists blocking Piccadilly dragged away by public
Two men dragged Just Stop Oil protesters off the road as activists blocked Piccadilly, a major road in central London, on Wednesday, 26 October.The demonstration came hours after the group sprayed orange paint from a fire extinguisher over several high end car dealers near Berkeley Square including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair.Action was organised on Wednesday as part of the group’s campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.Sign up to our newsletters.
Angry drivers drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road on 29th day of protests
Angry motorists dragged away Just Stop Oil protesters as activists blocked four busy roads in central London in their latest demonstration calling for an end to fossil fuels.The campaign group said 61 of its supporters walked onto Charing Cross Road, High Street Kensington, Harleyford Street and Blackfriars Road and sat down holding banners demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas licences.A number of activists locked onto each other while others glued their hands onto the tarmac.At the protest on Harleyford Street, near Oval tube station, tensions were high as drivers got out of their cars and...
Woman with sick child shouts at Just Stop Oil activists for blocking roads
Drivers dragged protesters out of the way and a woman shouted that they were stopping her sick child from passing as Just Stop Oil activists blocked two roads in east London on Sunday.Activists holding banners temporarily blocked traffic by sitting in Commercial Street and Hanbury Street, near Spitalfields Market, in Whitechapel at 12.15pm.Police had moved them within an hour.Protesters are demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents, but the stunt angered motorists.A man and a woman were seen dragging demonstrators out of the way while a driver shouted that she had a sick child...
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
My neighbour left a note threatening ‘legal action’ but the way they park their huge truck is comical
A FRUSTRATED motorist has taken to social media to show a note left on their car by an angry neighbour. The post has the title: 'So I got this note on my car, see the second picture for my daily parking situation.'. Reddit user 'Culneaj' uploaded the post along with...
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 guests as vehicle goes over the edge of Indian mountain road, falling 1,600ft
At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver veered into a deep gorge in northern India. The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 1,640ft with around 45 people onboard.
thebrag.com
Social media storm ends manhunt for The Beast
Following a viral mugshot, Jamies Sutton, (or ‘The Beast’) has been arrested during a raid in Leeton, NSW. Sutton, who was wanted for outstanding warrants quickly became internet famous after finding himself the centre of a curious manhunt. To assist in finding Sutton, the police released his image...
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
Over 100,000 People Killed As Heavy Flood Stormed The Country, Read What Caused The Disaster
More than 1.4 million people have been displaced by Nigeria's worst flooding in a decade, the humanitarian ministry said Wednesday. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said that as of Tuesday, over 1.4 million people had been displaced, 500 had died, 790,254 had fled, and 1,546 had been injured. 45,249 houses were "totally damaged" and 70,566 hectares of farmland were destroyed, according to the statement.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
travelnoire.com
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Her rapists were sentenced to life in prison. Now they're free, and she's in hiding
Standing in a row outside the gates of Godhra remand center in Gujarat, western India, the 11 middle-aged men could have been mistaken for visiting dignitaries receiving sweets and blessings from local admirers.
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
