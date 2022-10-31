Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
doctorofcredit.com
Southwest: 30% Off Hawaii Fares With Promo Code GOHAWAII30
Southwest Airlines is offering 30% off Hawaii base fares when you use promo code GOHAWAII30. Worth checking any existing travel you have booked as well. Bought flights in August for rt non stop for 225 pp. Same flight doesn’t qualify for promo and is now 400+. Don’t really want to...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase
You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
ABC 15 News
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
AZFamily
Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
KTAR.com
Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit
PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
tmpresale.com
Kimbras show in Phoenix, AZ Mar 6th, 2023 – presale code
A presale passcode for a new Kimbra presale is available below to tmpresale.com members!! During the limited time presale members have got a rare window of opportunity to buy show tickets before their public sale to the rest of the world. You won’t want to miss Kimbra’s show in Phoenix...
12news.com
How much would you get if you won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a one in 292.2 million shot, but someone out there could win the Powerball lottery's $1 billion jackpot. So as people show up at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience stores, we've got a look at how that money would pay out.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
AZFamily
On Your Side has your monthly bill hacks designed to save you money before the holidays
Watch as Nino, the French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale, is reunited with his family after being found by Glendale Police officers. It's located near 40th Street and Camelback Road in the Arcadia district. Latin dance series comes to the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
ABC 15 News
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
KTAR.com
Arizona to offer new high school diploma completion program for adults
PHOENIX — Arizona adults ages 21 years and older are eligible to finish high school online for free through Graduation Alliance, according to a press release. Funded by the 55th Arizona State Legislature, the Arizona Workforce Diploma Program will give students a high school diploma upon graduation. “The Arizona...
AZFamily
New Valley-based affordable housing project breaking ground in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New Valley-based affordable housing project company Greenlight Communities broke ground on a new project in Phoenix called Streamliner 67th, alongside Mayor Kate Gallego and National Hall of Fame Teacher Kareem Neal. The project is a joint venture with Stockbridge, a private equity real estate firm. Rent...
Arizona Burglar Poses As Utility Worker To Steal From Residents
The man allegedly committed a string of burglaries in the Phoenix area.
Phoenix New Times
Get Free Brunch While Supporting Black-Owned Restaurants in Phoenix This Saturday
Those looking for brunch in Phoenix this weekend have the opportunity to dine out for free. Saturday, November 5 is Pepsi Dig In Day, and the company is picking up the tab. Now in its second year, Pepsi Dig In Day is a national campaign designed to bring customers to Black-owned restaurants. This year, 20 different restaurants around the country are participating, including two in metro Phoenix.
Comments / 0