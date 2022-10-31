Read full article on original website
Burnley 3 Rotherham 2: Clarets hit 100th-minute winner
Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.
Norwich 0 QPR 0: Dieng frustrates Canaries
NORWICH and QPR missed the chance to make up ground in the promotion race as both hit the post and came up against goalkeepers in stellar form at Carrow Road. QPR boss Mick Beale had spoken of needing to be realistic about their ambitions after his former table-toppers lost at Birmingham on Friday.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Ten Hag: I’m ready for a Real challenge
FOR Manchester United, the stakes in San Sebastian this evening really are very simple. Beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more and Erik ten Hag’s side will sail straight into the last 16 of the Europa League. Failure to do so would consign United to second place in...
Neuer’s cancer scare
BAYERN MUNICH and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed that he has been suffering from skin cancer on his face, which required him to have three operations. He will not miss the World Cup as a result of the illness, although he is still battling for fitness, having suffered a shoulder injury last month.
How Radford joined the footballing gods
THOSE who were not there will never forget ‘Ronnie’s Rocket’. Thanks to the Match of the Day cameras and John Motson’s commentary, but thanks most of all to the scorer, Ronnie Radford, it remains one of the most iconic of all FA Cup goals. It was...
