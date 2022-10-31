Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Worries over Germany’s China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia’s rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make...
104.1 WIKY
Tencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up ‘mixed ownership’ company
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and state-owned telecommunications firm China Unicom have received regulatory approval to set up a so-called “mixed ownership” company, a public document showed on Wednesday. China has been accelerating its push for mixed-ownership reforms in an effort to boost...
104.1 WIKY
Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices. Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia rate rises may last longer than expected -central bank
BOGOTA (Reuters) – The technical team of Colombia’s central bank on Wednesday predicted rate rises will continue beyond what the market expects, citing higher inflationary pressures, excess demand and depreciation of the peso currency. The bank’s seven-member board raised borrowing costs by 100 basis points to 11% last...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar gains as traders gird for higher U.S. rates
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the front foot on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled U.S. rates would likely rise further than expected, disappointing traders’ hopes for a change in tone, and shifting the focus to Friday’s jobs data. The dollar hit a...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path. The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan...
104.1 WIKY
Livent swings to quarterly profit on rising lithium demand
(Reuters) – Lithium producer Livent Corp on Tuesday said it swung to a quarterly profit largely due to rising demand and prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries. The company posted third-quarter net income of $77.6 million, or 37 cents per share, compared to a net...
104.1 WIKY
Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, but open the door to a future slowdown in its policy tightening as it balances the risk of stubbornly high inflation against the economic strains of tighter credit.
104.1 WIKY
Fed delivers fourth 75 bp hike, signals smaller steps coming
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” it has enacted so far.
104.1 WIKY
Geely’s Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr’s CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles...
104.1 WIKY
ECB could start shrinking bond portfolio from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has a long way to go before it is done with interest rate hikes and it should also start reducing its oversized holding of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper. “We should...
104.1 WIKY
Fed’s Powell: ‘Soft landing’ chances have narrowed
(Reuters) – There remains a chance that the U.S. economy can escape a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to lower inflation, but that window of opportunity for a “soft landing” has narrowed this year as price pressures have been slow to ease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
104.1 WIKY
Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions
(Reuters) – British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
104.1 WIKY
GSK lifts 2022 forecast after stronger than expected quarter
(Reuters) – GSK on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for its third-quarter sales and profit, months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit. The British drugmaker, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines, reported adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of...
104.1 WIKY
ECB will need more rate hikes to fight off inflation, De Cos Says
MADRID (Reuters) – The European Central Bank “will need additional interest rate increases” to fight off inflation even considering the growing likelihood of a euro zone recession, policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday. “But to what level and how fast will depend on the inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
(Reuters) – French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business. “Today, with our...
104.1 WIKY
Bentley’s profit gets a lift from niche, personalised cars
LONDON (Reuters) – Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled, as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation. The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating...
104.1 WIKY
Ferrari lifts profit forecast after strong Q3, keeps cautious stance on margins
MILAN (Reuters) -Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third quarter, supported by a double-digit increase in shipments. The company however struck a more cautious tone on the margin on those core...
104.1 WIKY
Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery
LONDON (Reuters) – Budget airline Wizz Air posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery. ($1 = 1.0122 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Comments / 0