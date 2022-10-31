Read full article on original website
Ten Hag: I’m ready for a Real challenge
FOR Manchester United, the stakes in San Sebastian this evening really are very simple. Beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more and Erik ten Hag’s side will sail straight into the last 16 of the Europa League. Failure to do so would consign United to second place in...
Saka back to lift club and country
BUKAYO SAKA has handed Arsenal and England a huge boost, with the forward fit again following his injury scare at the weekend. The 21-year-old hobbled off in the first half of Sunday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup. Despite suffering a heavily...
Norwich 0 QPR 0: Dieng frustrates Canaries
NORWICH and QPR missed the chance to make up ground in the promotion race as both hit the post and came up against goalkeepers in stellar form at Carrow Road. QPR boss Mick Beale had spoken of needing to be realistic about their ambitions after his former table-toppers lost at Birmingham on Friday.
Cardiff 1 Watford 2: Hornets come from behind to secure back-to-back away wins
Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places. It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic. The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place...
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Burnley 3 Rotherham 2: Clarets hit 100th-minute winner
Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.
