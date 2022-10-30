ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

From Poirot to Pünd: How "Magpie Murders" evolved its outsider detective

By Hanh Nguyen
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

The following contains minor spoilers for "Magpie Murders" Episode 3 on PBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ2Da_0isYcOSx00

"Who did it? You're in the story – you must know!"

In the latest episode of PBS' "Magpie Murders," book editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) is demanding the name of the killer in the murder mystery she's editing. Unfortunately, she can't just flip to the last chapter because it's missing. But who needs that when she can just ask the book's fictional detective directly?

Too bad Atticus Pünd (Tim McMullan) hasn't exactly been cooperative, delivering cryptic remarks – like "betrayal hurts" – that sound portentous while offering no actual clues.

Whether it's stress or too much gin, Susan can see and hear the fictional detective as if he had somehow stepped out from the pages of the recently dead author Alan Conway's book. Initially, Susan was startled when she had caught sight of the sleuth in the rearview mirror of her sporty convertible. But over time, she seems to have accepted that she can talk to and pick the brain of this figment of Alan's imagination.

"The development of that relationship was very interesting," McMullan told Salon in a Zoom interview about playing Atticus Pünd. "What was important to try and find was the development of trust and growing interdependence between the two characters. They need each other. In the beginning when she first sees him, she's pretty freaked out by it, to put it mildly. And then by the end, she's really quite pleased to see him."

In the tradition of Agatha Christie's Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, German refugee Atticus Pünd brings a unique outsider flavor to the very English mystery set in the 1950s. As Susan reads her book, onscreen we see how Atticus gets pulled into investigating two deaths that may or may not be related. The detective seems unflappable, perhaps influenced by his past.

"He's been in German labor camp during the war and then he comes to England as a refugee and sets up as a private detective in the style of Poirot and other private detectives that we know," said McMullan. "I think he's a little bit troubled. He's wounded by his experiences, haunted by his experiences, but he's very dignified.

"He's a gentle soul, but who has this tenacity to get to the truth of things," he continued. "I felt that when when he gets to the point of working out who did it – which of course is a great achievement and an intellectual satisfaction for him – it is almost more in sorrow and pity than in anger. He has an empathy for human frailty. And of course, it's human frailty that that gives rise to the mistakes that people make which lead them to commit crimes. So he's not vindictive."

While Poirot is rather dapper, sporting a three-piece suit, pocket watch, silver-topped cane and signature mustache, Pünd is less glamorous. Landing on just the right appearance for him took a few trials, one of which McMullan suggested and was ultimately rejected.

"I wanted glasses, which the director squashed," said the actor. "He said you can't film people in glasses. I don't know if that's true or not, but he was very anti that."

Instead Anthony Horowitz, who had adapted "Magpie Murders" from his own novel, and the director had their own ideas. "Both he and the director didn't want to create a visual persona that could be directly compared in any way to any other TV fictional period detective," said McMullan. "So we decided to keep it very simple. And we felt that the silver-topped cane was again, a little bit too much of a cliche of that kind of genre writing."

They eventually landed on a trench coat, which American audiences may find familiar, identify it with Peter Falk's "Columbo" and other American gumshoes. The coat, however, has a far different significance when it comes to Pünd and his journey.

"The trench coat was a little bit shabby, and so I liked it. There's a kind of slight air of refugee about him," said McMullan. "The coat is Eastern middle European design; looks like from the beautiful old photographs from the '40s. When people are stuck in transit, they wear those kinds of coats with a belt that does up in the middle and two rows of buttons and stuff. Then the homburg hat was a classic German Austrian hat. The hat gives the character a good silhouette."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMV82_0isYcOSx00

Tim McMullan as Atticus Pünd and Matthew Beard as James Fraser in "Magpie Murders" (PBS/Eleventh Hour Films)

Pünd of course needs a sidekick, who we find in assistant James Fraser (Matthew Beard). While James is a good-looking, good-natured young man, he's rather lost when it comes to fathoming the way Pünd can unravel mysteries. McMullan enjoyed creating their fun dynamic.

"I think we found it very quickly," he said. "I think that James is always trying to cheat, to please Pünd, to get things right, but he never quite does. So Pünd gets a little bit exasperated with him and is always having to remind him what to do and pointing out his mistakes. It's with a bit of exasperation, but also with a great deal of affection."

When interacting with James, Pünd stays strictly in character – that is, he's the 1950s detective he appears to be. When he speaks to Susan in the real world, however, he conveys an extra level of cognizance, acknowledging his book reality as well as her own.

"Pünd is a character in the kind of novel where things happen in a particular way, and we know how they happen because the genre that he exists in has particular conventions," said McMullan. "One of the conventions is that the detective will always work out who did it. He says to Susan, 'Yes, within the conventions, I will solve the crime. This is an immutable fact.'

"At the same time, he has the awareness that he is in a novel and he's able to talk to someone who lives in real life, and point out the difference between the way things are in his world and the way things are in our world. So there's a wonderful collision between the two of them in which they find actually, that maybe things aren't so different. . . . And so I think he really enjoys being able to come out of his novel and explain to one of his readers and help talk to them about how they can solve a crime in their world. And she learns from him certain things about that and about herself. Anthony would call it a sort of meta-suspense."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Soon, viewers will be able to catch McMullan in another project that's also a riff of of classic detective fiction, the "Enola Holmes" sequel following the adventures of Sherlock Holmes' indomitable teen sister.

"I've done a few bits and pieces since 'Magpie Murders,'" said McMullan. "Netflix did a film last year came out last year called 'Enola Holmes.' I'm a rather nasty character in the second, which is great. And I think that comes out quite soon, sometime in the autumn. And I'm about to shoot a remake of the action movie 'Red Sonya.' They're doing a remake of that."

"Magpie Murders" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on PBS.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Fans left shocked by Theo James scene in new episode of The White Lotus

Viewers have flooded to social media in astonishment over one of Theo James' scenes in the latest episode of The White Lotus. The HBO comedy murder mystery series returned last night (Sunday, 30 October) for its second season and it's already caused quite the stir as a result of a rather risqué scene.
Salon

The eternal sadness of the child vampire

This piece contains spoilers for the AMC show "Interview with the Vampire" Some things are spoiled for you once you're a parent. Staying up past midnight. Sleeping in. Last-minute plans with friends, and often, films or television where children are in danger (basically, Stephen King's and Steven Spielberg's oeuvre). But although many parents and guardians shy away from stories where children face harm, one wound directed at children in recent television is particularly and sneakily terrible.
Polygon

The two best Frankenstein movies are finding new life in old fears about science

When Universal released its original Frankenstein movie in 1931, it opened with a warning that the film might horrify the audience and strain its nerves. On the surface, this seems like a bit of showmanship — and smart marketing, not so different from the kind of viral “This movie made people faint!” publicity we still see in horror today. But the key feature in the prepared statement is the assumption that the audience is afraid of medical innovation — it argues that the mysteries of life and death are best left to the divine, and not in the hands of doctors or scientists. The reasons for medical skepticism have evolved immensely over the last near-century, but the anxiety that comes to life in Frankenstein is still significant today.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Kirkus Reviews

Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever

It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Smithonian

The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel

If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Oxygen

Who Was The Axe Murderer Who Brutalized An 1800s Home? The Lizzie Borden Case, Explained

The 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden shocked the nation, making headlines due to the brutality of the killings and the fact the prime suspect was a young woman: Andrew's 32-year-old daughter, Lizzie Borden. While Lizzie was arrested and brought to trial, she was ultimately acquitted in the murders — but that hasn't stopped the general public from considering her the likely killer, even turning the crime into a childhood playground rhyme you've likely heard before: "Lizzie Borden took an axe, And gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, She gave her father forty-one."
FALL RIVER, MA
Apartment Therapy

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble

As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson

Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help. The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
Collider

'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: A Depression in More Ways Than One

Episode 5 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart” opens with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Rashid (Assad Zaman) discussing Claudia’s diaries. Molloy fixates on a section of the diaries in which Claudia records the final words of her victims as he watches Louis (Jacob Anderson) feed from Rashid’s neck in horror. When Louis is finished, Rashid stands to leave the room, but before he goes he snaps at Molloy for involving himself in what he sees as Louis’ suicide-by-book. Louis sends him away and they continue the interview.
Salon

"Daniel LaRusso felt like someone I knew": Ralph Macchio on the eternal appeal of "The Karate Kid"

What do you do when you're a successful performer well into his AARP years, and the defining role of your career was as a "kid"? You lean in. In his new memoir, "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," actor ("The Outsiders," "My Cousin Vinny"), director and producer Ralph Macchio explores the ways in which becoming Daniel LaRusso — from his first audition for the 1984 sleeper hit "The Karate Kid" right through the current season of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" — transformed his life. And yes, he reminisces on four decades of a show business career and the actors and directors who've impacted his life. But it's also a loving tribute to an underdog story that still resonates, generation after generation, and what it's like to be the custodian of that iconic legacy.
The Associated Press

Review: WWII novel sets high bar for historical fiction

“Cradles of the Reich” by Jennifer Coburn (Sourcebooks Landmark) Gundi, Irma and Hilde all find themselves at a Lebensborn Society house for future mothers who are deemed to be racially fit. Each woman is there for the same reason: to usher life into the world. But the three main characters have different stances on Nazi Germany and its burgeoning eugenics program.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy