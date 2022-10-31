Read full article on original website
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was ‘Interpreted Thousands of Different Ways’
Keith Richards discussed the way Brian Jones played the sitar on one of The Rolling Stones' songs. The song was an international hit.
Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Trench Coat & Platinum Bonde Hair In NYC: Photos
Kim Kardashian is off and running after another highly successful Halloween! The Kardashians star, 42, was seen stepping out at members only club Zero Bond in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, rocking a to die for red trench coat and her current wavy, platinum blonde mermaid locks. In photos, Kim rocked the floor length red coat, which had black and white stripes for a sporty vibe. She wore a skintight black bodysuit underneath and finished the look with a pair of futuristic sunglasses, a fur-look handbag, black boots, and a necklace. Her glam makeup look included pink lipstick for a sheen of perfection.
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!
WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
My TV bust-up over drugs with Friends star Matthew Perry that drove him to denounce me in a new book
SHOULD you ever be invited to go mud wrestling with a Hollywood superstar, accept. I have had more fun and pleasure out of the few minutes I spent grappling with Matthew Perry nine years ago than I could possibly have imagined. It is a gift that goes on giving. The...
