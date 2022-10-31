Read full article on original website
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
Burnley 3 Rotherham 2: Clarets hit 100th-minute winner
Goals in added time from substitutes Manuel Benson and Halil Dervisoglu saw Burnley again come from behind to win as they beat Rotherham 3-2 in the Championship. The Millers appeared to have pulled off a stunning away win as goals from Ben Wiles and substitute Chiedozie Ogbene twice edged them in front, with Jay Rodriguez providing Burley's reply.
Cardiff 1 Watford 2: Hornets come from behind to secure back-to-back away wins
Watford made it back-to-back away wins as they beat Cardiff 2-1 to move up into the play-off places. It was a fourth win in a row at Cardiff for the visitors and a fifth win in eight games under new boss Slaven Bilic. The Hornets replaced Swansea in sixth place...
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Norwich 0 QPR 0: Dieng frustrates Canaries
NORWICH and QPR missed the chance to make up ground in the promotion race as both hit the post and came up against goalkeepers in stellar form at Carrow Road. QPR boss Mick Beale had spoken of needing to be realistic about their ambitions after his former table-toppers lost at Birmingham on Friday.
Unsafe ‘Toblerones’ are only there to make money
REECE TOPLEY had a special reason to cheer England on in their decisive victory over New Zealand at the Gabba, the ground where his World Cup dream came to a shuddering halt. ‘What happened to me will be a bit easier to take if the boys go on to win the trophy,’ says the man who was supposed to spearhead England’s World Cup attack here. ‘It would mean I wasn’t missed. I’d love to watch them go all the way.’
I got a koala tattoo as a reward… Mum was not happy!
WHEN Freddie Steward came home from the tour of Australia with a discreet ink marsupial as a memento of England’s series win, he had to contend with the threat of parental disapproval. This was new territory for the Leicester full back, but there is plenty of body art within...
