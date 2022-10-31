Read full article on original website
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. At about 10 p.m. local time, three hours after the results were in, the lights went out in the presidential palace and Bolsonaro had not conceded nor reacted in any way. Before the vote, Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation, raising fears that he would not accept defeat and would challenge the results if he lost. The high-stakes election was a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose imprisonment for corruption sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.
Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead
Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Brazil election - live: World leaders congratulate Lula as he pips Bolsonaro to become president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election to become Brazil’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote — Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2% — the election authority said his victory was a mathematical certainty.Mr Lula da Silva, the country’s former president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past but faces headwinds in a polarised society.It is a stunning return to power for Lula, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving...
Brazilian President and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro won't publicly say he's conceding, but a senior staffer said he's told them to move on after losing the election
Brazil's Bolsonaro addressed the nation for the first time since losing Sunday's election. He did not concede defeat, nor did he congratulate Lula on his victory, according to media reports. But Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president will allow the government to start transitioning power. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro...
What Lula's Brazil Election Victory Means for the Amazon
Under Bolsonaro's presidency, an estimated 16,000 square miles of the Amazon rainforest have been lost. Can Lula end the deforestation as he promises?
Leftist Lula Da Silva Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Election
Brazilian voters rejected President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a race defined by the right-wing leader's threats to undermine the world's fourth-largest democracy.
Bolsonaro, Lula in close race as final Brazil votes tallied
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were very close in Brazil’s runoff presidential election with 90.7% of the votes tallied. Da Silva has 50.5% compared to 49.5% for Bolsonaro, according to the country’s election authority.
Voice of America
Lula Da Silva Wins Brazil's Presidential Runoff Vote
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva triumphed over incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in Brazil’s presidential runoff vote. Da Silva had 50.9% of the ballots with 99.9% of the votes counted. Election officials said Lula’s victory was a mathematical certainty. "They tried to bury me...
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
Opinion: Brazil bids farewell to its ‘Trump of the Tropics.’ Now the hard work begins
CNN — This Sunday more than 120 million Brazilians went to the polls to vote in a run-off presidential election in which former President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva posted a stunning political comeback. Lula beat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the vote against...
Bolsonaro expected to end silence and speak about Brazil election
BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - More than 20 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, but he is expected to break his silence on Monday afternoon.
Lula Wins Brazil Presidency, Defeating 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro As Country Swings To The Left
Brazil’s former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff. What Happened: The Leftist Lula received 50.9% of the votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to the country’s Supreme Electoral Court, which declared the former the winner, reported Reuters. The...
Bolsonaro supporters urge Brazil’s military to intervene after Lula victory
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have appealed to Brazil’s military to intervene and stop Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking power even as the hard-right leader appeared to be increasingly resigned to accepting his loss in the presidential election.Around 40,000 people gathered outside army bases in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the capital, Brasilia, demanding a coup take place to annul the vote and prevent the president-elect Lula, who they claim is a dangerous left-wing radical, taking over.The crowd, drenched in bouts of rain, waved the national flag and portraits of Bolsonaro, sang the national anthem and...
France's Macron congratulates Lula on election win
PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil's presidential election, adding in a Twitter post that the two leaders would "renew ties of friendship between their countries".
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
‘It’s over’: Jair Bolsonaro reportedly accepts defeat in Brazil election
Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly thrown in the towel after his presidential election defeat in Brazil on Sunday, telling members of the supreme court: “It’s over.”. He went silent for nearly two days after being beaten by the leftwing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the vote. When Bolsonaro finally appeared before the cameras on Tuesday afternoon, he failed to explicitly concede defeat or congratulate his vanquisher.
