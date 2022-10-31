Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana tourism agencies win marketing awards
Visit Indiana and the Indiana Destination Development Corp. took home several awards at the 2022 MarCom Awards, an international competition that honors marketing and communications professionals. The awards recognize “outstanding achievement” in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. In total, the...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
Indiana solar power company announces official launch
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to...
The Hoosier Lottery launches new ways to play this holiday season
The Hoosier Lottery is providing more gift-giving fun this holiday season with a new lineup of Holiday Scratch-offs and Fast Play games.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana marks 40-year biotech milestone
Scientists are marking a major milestone in the use of biotechnology as medicine, and it all began 40 years ago in Indianapolis. In the late 1970’s, researchers from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) made a breakthrough development with a biosynthetic insulin drug for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Humulin became the first biosynthetic medicine registered for human use.
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
Indiana Daily Student
Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B; 4 winning tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white...
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Inside Indiana Business
California biotech to invest $45M in Indy, hire 64 people
A California biotech startup that is developing specialty cancer drugs plans to open a research and development site on the northwest side of Indianapolis and hire 64 people. RayzeBio Inc., a private company founded in 2020 in San Diego, said it will invest $45 million in the building and equipment in an existing warehouse at 5850 W. 80th Street, a former delivery station for e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.
Inside Indiana Business
Coalition vying for federal funds to create a hydrogen hub
David Roberts, chief innovation officer at the Indiana Economic Development Corp., is spending a lot of time right now focused on hydrogen. That’s because the IEDC, along with numerous public and private partners, is hoping to land big federal funding to establish northwestern Indiana as one of a handful of hydrogen hubs planned around the country.
My 1053 WJLT
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
