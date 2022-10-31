Read full article on original website
Roque Named Goalkeeper of the Year; FSU Well Represented on All-ACC Teams
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After a 12-2-2 regular season and a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship, the Florida State soccer team earned a plethora of postseason ACC awards. Cristina Roque was named the ACC’s first Goalkeeper of the Year and the Noles had a league-high nine student-athletes named to the All-ACC team for the second straight season.
Volleyball Returns Home for Key Matches with Clemson and No. 10 Georgia Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team returns to Tully Gym for two key matches to start the final month of the season. The Seminoles will face Clemson on Friday at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network and No. 10 Georgia Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX. Admission is free to both matches and the doors will open one hour prior to first serve. Friday’s match against the Tigers will serve as the Seminoles’ senior night with ceremonies beginning just after 7:45 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Hosts Final Exhibition vs. Flagler
Florida State Women’s Basketball hosts its second and final exhibition of the preseason when it faces Flagler on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Seminoles open the regular season with a home opener vs. Bethune Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, at a special start time of 11 a.m. The matchup is an Education Game for area school kids.
Jordan Travis Named To Davey O’Brien QB Class Of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 40 quarterbacks in the nation named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only Power 5 quarterback in the state of Florida and one of five ACC quarterbacks on the list.
Onyi Echegini Named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini was named the ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, after her performance in the final game of the regular season against Virginia Tech. Echegini helped lead the Seminoles to a 4-1 win over the Hokies with two...
Benson, Emmanuel Earn ACC Player of the Week Recognition
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State earned two ACC player of the week honors after its 41-16 win over Georgia Tech, it was announced Monday. Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson is the ACC’s Running Back of the Week and redshirt senior D’Mitri Emmanuel is the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Terrell Buckley Celebrated In 2022 ACC Football Honors Class
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – College Football Hall of Famer Terrell Buckley will represent Florida State in the 2022 ACC Football Honors Class, it was announced Wednesday. Buckley authored one of the best careers in FSU history while playing cornerback from 1989-91. During his three-year career, he broke nearly all of the program’s interception records and still holds records for single-season interceptions with 12 and career interceptions with 21, which is tied for 11th all-time in FBS history. His 501 career interception return yards still stand as the NCAA record, and he added seven career touchdowns with four interception return scores and three punt return touchdowns.
Dillan Gibbons Named Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced Tuesday. The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Established in 2005 and named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
⚾️: Noles Add Saturday Exhibition vs. USF
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State will host its second and final fall exhibition this Saturday, November 5, at 2 p.m. against USF. The teams will play two six-inning games, with 20 minutes between games. Both games are free to the public and parking around the stadium is also free....
Jordan Travis Earns Weekly Honors From Davey O’Brien, Manning Awards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has earned weekly recognition from the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, it was announced Monday. Travis was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 and also one of eight Stars of the Week by the Manning Award following his tremendous performance in FSU’s 41-16 win over Georgia Tech.
