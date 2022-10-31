TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – College Football Hall of Famer Terrell Buckley will represent Florida State in the 2022 ACC Football Honors Class, it was announced Wednesday. Buckley authored one of the best careers in FSU history while playing cornerback from 1989-91. During his three-year career, he broke nearly all of the program’s interception records and still holds records for single-season interceptions with 12 and career interceptions with 21, which is tied for 11th all-time in FBS history. His 501 career interception return yards still stand as the NCAA record, and he added seven career touchdowns with four interception return scores and three punt return touchdowns.

