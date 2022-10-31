ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Bring Me The News

Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Shania Twain News Alert! Singer Announces New Album, Giant Tour

Shania Twain has a lot in store for you. The legendary country singer/songwriter has announced both an upcoming new album and a new giant tour, which will span 50 dates. The new record, Queen of Me, will be her sixth LP and it will drop in February 2023. It’s also her first record release in half-a-dozen years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy