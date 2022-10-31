Read full article on original website
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Wynonna Judd Announces That The Judds’ Final Tour Will Continue in 2023
The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 just-announced dates. Wynonna Judd announced the new leg of performances during a stop on The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), explaining that she decided to add a new string of dates thanks to fan demand. Just like the...
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023
She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
Shania Twain News Alert! Singer Announces New Album, Giant Tour
Shania Twain has a lot in store for you. The legendary country singer/songwriter has announced both an upcoming new album and a new giant tour, which will span 50 dates. The new record, Queen of Me, will be her sixth LP and it will drop in February 2023. It’s also her first record release in half-a-dozen years.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
