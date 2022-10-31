Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
WISH-TV
Charter school wants to pay $1 for IPS building on chopping block
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paul I. Miller School 114 in the Indianapolis Public Schools district would close at the end of the school year if the school board approves a reorganization plan. Students at School 114 would merge with Frederick Douglas School 19, School 114 is one of several that...
Inside Indiana Business
Food handler certificate program at Ivy Tech
Ivy Tech Community College has begun offering a food safety certificate for entrepreneurs who sell food out of their home or at markets. In July, the Indiana State Department of Health enacted a new law that requires entities that sell and handle food, such as home baked goods, to have a ServSafe certificate.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
readthereporter.com
Voter: Carmel schools “no longer the titan of educational excellence”
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to join Pursuit Institute
The Hamilton Southeastern Board of Trustees voted at its Oct.26 meeting to join the Pursuit Institute, formerly known as the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement. HSE was the last county school corporation to join the Pursuit Institute as Carmel, Hamilton Heights, Noblesville, Sheridan and Westfield have already signed agreements with the career and vocational training district.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana marks 40-year biotech milestone
Scientists are marking a major milestone in the use of biotechnology as medicine, and it all began 40 years ago in Indianapolis. In the late 1970’s, researchers from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) made a breakthrough development with a biosynthetic insulin drug for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Humulin became the first biosynthetic medicine registered for human use.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Conference for Women kicks off
The 11th annual Indiana Conference for Women is underway at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The nonprofit organization, which supports education and professional development, says the event catalyzes connections and nurtures relationships among women. Over the last 10 years, the event has attracted more than 10,000 attendees, and this year’s nearly sold out event continues to garner similar momentum.
Inside Indiana Business
Mapping a course to untapped potential
Indianapolis-based strategic consulting firm Mapt Solutions has issued a challenge to nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana to discover their untapped potential, and the company wants to help them get there. The firm has launched the Mapt Solutions Transformation Challenge where the winner will receive $100,000 in cash and professional services. Mapt says organizations, especially nonprofits with limited budgets, face obstacles like never before.
buildingindiana.com
$200M Andretti Racing HQ, 500 Jobs
Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced plans to establish its universal motorsports headquarters in central Indiana, enabling increased innovation and creating up to 500 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth...
Inside Indiana Business
Aspire Indiana celebrates expanded facility
Aspire Indiana Health has cut the ribbon on its newly expanded health center in Noblesville. Last year, the health system began the nearly $7 million expansion of the facility, doubling its size to 27,000 square feet. The project included renovation of the existing space and the addition of an in-house...
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
Inside Indiana Business
Thrive report reveals housing challenges in west central Indiana
Thrive West Central, the economic development organization for west central Indiana, has released an analysis of the housing market in the seven-county region and it paints a grim picture. The organization says the region has “an aging housing stock, a mismatch of supply and demand, and very little new construction.”
Fox 59
Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Inside Indiana Business
Riley receives pediatric trauma reverification
Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis has received re-verification as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center. Riley, which has been verified since 1993, says the status recognizes its expertise in caring for children with traumatic injuries. Riley says the verification marks nearly 30 years of being Indiana’s longest serving and...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Fox 59
