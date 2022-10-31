Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
WVNews
Washington 121, Philadelphia 111
WASHINGTON (121) Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 8-12 0-0 18, Porzingis 9-13 11-11 30, Beal 11-17 6-7 29, Morris 2-5 2-3 6, Avdija 1-3 3-4 5, Hachimura 5-13 0-0 10, Gafford 4-5 2-5 10, Barton 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 45-78 26-32 121.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WVNews
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking
MIAMI (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
WVNews
A son's promise: Panthers' Foreman making most of 2nd chance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman recalls the promise he made to his father just days before he was killed 13 months ago. “I told him, if I ever got another opportunity,” Foreman said, "that I was going to take it and try to make the best of it.”
WVNews
Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
WVNews
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
WVNews
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with 'non-COVID' illness
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday's game that Embiid has the...
WVNews
Deshaun Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game suspension ends, general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he...
WVNews
Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Central Michigan football wins, Western Michigan loses in midweek MACtion
DEKALB, Ill. – Starter Daniel Richardson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, backup Jase Bauer rushed for 109 yards and two scores and Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 35-22 on Wednesday night. Richardson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Davis gave Central Michigan a 21-0 lead and Bauer’s 7-yard...
WVNews
Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
Comments / 0