Amarillo, TX

AFD released information on apartment fire in North Amarillo

By Dailyn Wells
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire on Saturday night at Catchy Pointe Apartments, located at 2701 N Grand.

AFD detailed that around 9:44 p.m. on Oct. 29, the first arriving crews found a fire in the kitchen of apartment 903.

AFD said after entering the apartment crews quickly got the fire under control. AFD added that the estimated damage loss was $20,000 plus.

According to AFD, no injuries were reported and the occupants of that apartment stayed with relatives.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

