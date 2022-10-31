Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish

Read full article on original website
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Larson rips Ross Chastain's video-game move: 'It's embarrassing'
Ross Chastain took a page out of video games to sneak into the Championship Four at Martinsville on Sunday but not all of his NASCAR colleagues were pleased.
Ross Chastain's video-game move shocked NASCAR colleagues, race team: 'That was f---ing ridiculous dude'
Ross Chastain's move in real-time stunned his NASCAR colleagues and even his race team when he did it in Martinsville on Sunday to sneak into the Championship Four.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
NASCAR news: Johnny Sauter to drive for Young’s Motorsports in 2022
Johnny Sauter will drive the No. 02 truck for Young's Motorsports in this weekend's NASCAR Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
Clayton News Daily
NASCAR Cup drivers gear up for highly anticipated Championship 4 race at Phoenix
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Will lightning strike three times for Christopher Bell?. Can Ross Chastain parlay his amazing Martinsville rim ride into a championship for upstart Trackhouse Racing?. Will the NASCAR Cup Series feature more than one active multiple champion for the first time since Jimmie Johnson retired after the...
lastwordonsports.com
Ty Gibbs: NASCAR’s Newest Villain
After the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville on Oct. 29, NASCAR may have found its newest villain, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs shocked the NASCAR world on Feb. 20, 2021, becoming the first driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win their debut race without prior experience in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Christopher Bell Earns NASCAR Cup Series Win 200 for Joe Gibbs Racing
Not only did Christopher Bell earn his spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Martinsville he earned Joe Gibbs Racing win 200. Martinsville is always a great time and this year it was the highlight of the playoffs, so far. Bell hit another walk-off in the NASCAR playoffs to earn this historic win for his team.
CBS Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to run two NASCAR Xfinity series races in 2023
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will run a second NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2023, expanding his annual schedule of NASCAR races from one to two. Earnhardt's announcement came as part of the announcement of a renewed and expanded partnership between JR Motorsports and sponsor Bass Pro Shops.
