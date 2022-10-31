Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain claim Championship 4 spots in unbelievable Martinsville finish

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO