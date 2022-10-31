ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

Strong starts becoming common for UW's offense

MADISON, Wis. — What took the Wisconsin Badgers' offense 13 games to do last season has become common in 2022. Aside from running the ball with Braelon Allen, the Badgers' offense in 2021 didn't perform well in many categories, including the start. The Badgers scored a touchdown on just one of their game-opening drives. That came on a four-play, 36-yard cruise after an interception in the Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Maryland Football: Mike Locksley announces Taulia Tagovailoa decision after "scary" situation

Maryland football returns from its bye week rested and reset ahead of a road trip to face the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who missed the Terps’ last game against Northwestern, is expected to make his return this week, head coach Mike Locksley said. Saturday will mark three weeks since Tagovailoa re-sprained his right MCL against Indiana.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
beckerspayer.com

WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan

WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
WISCONSIN STATE
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns

MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes.  Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

247Sports

