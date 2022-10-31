Jayson Tatum has hilarious reaction to Grant Williams doing postgame interview as Batman

Grant Williams may have finally taken the Batman thing too far.

In the spring, Williams gave himself the nickname "Batman" after an impressive defensive performance against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (aka "the Joker").

Naturally, Williams decided to dress up as Batman for Halloween, arriving to TD Garden for Sunday's game against the Wizards in full Batman costume. In case that wasn't enough, Williams gave his postgame press conference not just in his Batman costume, but also doing his best Batman voice impression.

While walking by, teammate Jayson Tatum spoke for many of us with an incredible reaction to what he was seeing and hearing.

"Yo, what the f*** is you doing?," Tatum can be heard asking in a video tweeted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

That interjection did get Williams to briefly break character. Jaylen Brown got a kick out of it as well.

Williams, playing in his first game back after a one-game suspension , had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in Boston's 112-94 win over Washington.

Tatum and Brown led the way once again with 23 and 24 points, respectively, while Malcolm Brogdon also had 23 points off the bench.