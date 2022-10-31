ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum has hilarious reaction to Grant Williams doing postgame interview as Batman

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGgUM_0isYanGa00

Grant Williams may have finally taken the Batman thing too far.

In the spring, Williams gave himself the nickname "Batman" after an impressive defensive performance against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic (aka "the Joker").

Naturally, Williams decided to dress up as Batman for Halloween, arriving to TD Garden for Sunday's game against the Wizards in full Batman costume. In case that wasn't enough, Williams gave his postgame press conference not just in his Batman costume, but also doing his best Batman voice impression.

While walking by, teammate Jayson Tatum spoke for many of us with an incredible reaction to what he was seeing and hearing.

"Yo, what the f*** is you doing?," Tatum can be heard asking in a video tweeted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

That interjection did get Williams to briefly break character. Jaylen Brown got a kick out of it as well.

Williams, playing in his first game back after a one-game suspension , had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in Boston's 112-94 win over Washington.

Tatum and Brown led the way once again with 23 and 24 points, respectively, while Malcolm Brogdon also had 23 points off the bench.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to first win

LeBron James scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 to go with 15 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday night for their first win in six games this season. Lonnie Walker IV scored 18 points, as did reserve Russell Westbrook, who also...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy