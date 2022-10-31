Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WVNews
New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
WVNews
Entering and exiting the field undefeated. The Ridgeley Rams are Super Bowl champions.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – In Ridgeley, on a muddy field on Oct. 2, the Rams defeated the …
WVNews
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
WVNews
Jets' Sauce Gardner cooking with hot start to rookie season
Joe Douglas was a fan of Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner when he watched the cornerback's film at the University of Cincinnati. Then the Jets general manager saw him in person. And he knew he'd be the perfect fit for New York with the No. 4 overall pick.
NASCAR Penalty Report: October 2022 (Martinsville Speedway)
NASCAR penalty report following the drama at Martinsville Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the short track of Martinsville Speedway. The 0.5-mile paperclip has a history of bringing drama to the sport and the weekend added pages to the history books. View the Martinsville penalty report following NASCAR weekend below.
WVNews
A son's promise: Panthers' Foreman making most of 2nd chance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman recalls the promise he made to his father just days before he was killed 13 months ago. “I told him, if I ever got another opportunity,” Foreman said, "that I was going to take it and try to make the best of it.”
WVNews
Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
WVNews
Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
WVNews
At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking
MIAMI (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
WVNews
Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
WVNews
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
