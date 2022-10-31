ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WVNews

New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
CHICAGO, IL
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: October 2022 (Martinsville Speedway)

NASCAR penalty report following the drama at Martinsville Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the short track of Martinsville Speedway. The 0.5-mile paperclip has a history of bringing drama to the sport and the weekend added pages to the history books. View the Martinsville penalty report following NASCAR weekend below.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WVNews

A son's promise: Panthers' Foreman making most of 2nd chance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman recalls the promise he made to his father just days before he was killed 13 months ago. “I told him, if I ever got another opportunity,” Foreman said, "that I was going to take it and try to make the best of it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

At 0-4 on the road, Curry and the Warriors aren't panicking

MIAMI (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.

Comments / 0

Community Policy