SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Defeats Pima on Sophomore Night
In its final game of the season, the Yavapai College volleyball team celebrated the careers of its sophomores on Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium by defeating the Pima Community College Aztecs in four sets. In between the second and third sets of Friday night’s match, middle blocker Keyaira Gravitt,...
SignalsAZ
Gilpin Resigns as Chino Valley HS Football Head Coach
Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Events, Upcoming Snow, Honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022- My Drive November 2nd, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, Upcoming snow in Prescott Valley and Chino Valley, Prescott honoring Veterans Day, NASCAR 2022 cup series championship, and more. Buckle...
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by In The Game!
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from In The Game: Buy One, Get One Attraction! Offer expires 2.28.2023. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
SignalsAZ
City of Flagstaff Snow Operations
With snow forecast for northern Arizona in the coming days, the City of Flagstaff would like to provide information regarding snow operations. The City’s Public Works Division will deploy all available equipment and operators during winter snow events, with operations running 24 hours a day during significant events. First...
SignalsAZ
100 Men Who Care Event: Nov 10th
100 Men Who Care is holding its Fall Giving Event November 10, 2022 at the Orchard RV Park starting at 5pm. Launched in 2019, the 100 Men Who Care of northern Arizona has raised over $106,000 to date for non-profits making a difference in the communities of northern Arizona. The...
SignalsAZ
October 31st Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Youth Choir Gives First Performance
Come see the Prescott Valley Youth Choir in their first ever concert this November at the Main Street Theatre in Prescott Valley! Their concert will highlight Christmas & Holiday Classics and a special tribute to veterans!. The Prescott Valley Youth Choir was made possible by a portion of the Maranda...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Eaglet Success on Babbitt Ranches Provides Evidence that Conservation Measures Work
“On behalf of the broader Babbitt Ranches Community, we are so thrilled to be a part of this wildlife success!”. Following unprecedented action taken by Babbitt Ranches, the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to protect a two-mile radius around a golden eagle nest, wildlife biologists report double success. Twin eaglets have been observed by a helicopter crew in what has become known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex north of Flagstaff.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Chino Valley officer injured in serious crash, airlifted to Deer Valley hospital
CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. - A Chino Valley police officer is in stable condition after being involved in a serious crash on Nov. 1, authorities said. Chino Valley Police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. along State Route 89 when the officer rear-ended a Jeep that "was slowed due to traffic."
arcadianews.com
In these quaint Arizona towns, ‘everybody knows your name’
Just an hour north of Phoenix lies a 60-acre property, lush with cottonwoods that create a cool canopy along a winding creek. Readers and viewers will often hear me say, “just off an Arizona Highway.” Well, in Mayer, The Creekside Lodge and Cabins really are just off the highway. Turn off State Route 69, and you’ve arrived.
knau.org
Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
SignalsAZ
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Canyon Bible Church
Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to invite residents of the community to the next Coffee with a Cop. This event is held in an informal, neutral space where residents have the opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee with the local police department.
