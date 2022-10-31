ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Interstate 40 lanes closed through a stretch of the gorge in North Carolina

By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Plan your holiday travel routes carefully, drivers. There will likely be lots of backups this fall and winter on Interstate 40 through the gorge near the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

Bridges over White Oak Road are at the end of their useful life and will be replaced starting Monday. One lane will closed in each direction between U.S. 276 and mile marker 18, which will likely lead to backups.

The lanes will be closed until about May 20. Lanes will reopen for the summer and will be closed again in October 2023.

Drivers will encounter delays similar to the ones experienced last winter when other bridges were replaced in the area.

But there are alternate routes. Check I-26 and I-81 during periods of heavy congestion.

Take a step back: The inside story of why rockslides on Interstate 40 will never stop

"The route between Asheville and Dandridge, Tenn. , — through Kingsport, Tenn., — adds about 45 minutes driving time compared to a traditional trip through the gorge," the North Carolina Department of  Transportation advises. Check drivenc.gov for the latest info.

The project includes wildlife fencing with jump-outs that allow bears, deer, elk and smaller animals to safety cross the highway.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Interstate 40 lanes closed through a stretch of the gorge in North Carolina

Comments / 3

Matthew Poteet
2d ago

Going west from Greensboro it's just as fast to go up through Virginia than to go West of I40, which is constantly plagued by closers for everything under the sun. One has to be careful even using 40 for short trips, not to get stuck on it for hours.

Reply(1)
5
