Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 128-114.

The season is not going well for the defending NBA Champions, as they are now 3-4 in their first seven games and have lost back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets (and Pistons).

Both teams will likely miss the NBA Playoffs.

After the tough loss, Steph Curry, who had 32 points and six rebounds, met with the media.

"It's the communication, understanding what we're trying to do in terms of making teams uncomfortable," Curry said postgame. "We've gotta get more aggressive, I think, be the first one to strike instead of reacting to what everybody's doing."

The Warriors trailed at halftime to both the Hornets and Pistons.

Curry has been playing phenomenally to start the season, averaging 30.8 points per contest on 41.7% shooting from the three-point range.

That being said, the team has yet to look like themselves.

In addition to the two bad losses in a row, they were also blown out by a score of 134-105 against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday night.

It's an 82-game season, and the Warriors are only four months removed from winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, to they will more than likely figure it out.

As for the Pistons, they improved to 2-5 in their first seven contests of the season.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham had a good game on Sunday, finishing with 23 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

FastBreak on FanNation

