ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqHzo_0isYZl2900

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline.

Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.

Walker, while Cook was behind him on his way back out onto the field, suddenly shoved a Bills assistant coach.

That drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then an ejection.

While it's unclear why Walker was so upset or what led to him deciding to shove a coach, the reasoning doesn't matter much. Shoving a coach never works out well.

The 15-yard penalty helped the Bills significantly, too, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone just four plays later. That, and then a 42-yard field goal to close the half, put the Bills up 24-7.

Walker had a team-high five total tackles when he was ejected. The 22-year-old, who the Packers took with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft earlier this year, has 57 total tackles so far this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sends a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million before last season, had fallen out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff earlier this season and was benched for performance reasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Zack Moss sent from Bills to Colts for Nyheim Hines, 6th

The Indianapolis Colts acquired running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills for running back Nyheim Hines. Moss rushed 17 times for the Bills in Weeks 1-5 and then he didn't play another snap, including a healthy scratch in Week 6. He figures to step in as the primary early-down backup in Indianapolis, but playing time will still be limited while Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson are both healthy. Jackson is expected to replace Hines as the Colts' passing-down specialist.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

ESPN hires WNBA champion head coach Becky Hammon as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon is a busy woman. Fresh off of leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her rookie season as head coach, Hammon has a new job. Starting in December, she'll join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hammon will contribute to ESPN's catalog of studio shows including "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take" and "NBA Today," the network announced on Wednesday. Her focus will be on the NBA.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fantasy Football Week 9: Kicker rankings

We technically have a two-way tie at the top of the fantasy kicker leaderboard after eight weeks of the NFL season. The GOAT himself, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, stands at the top with 82 total fantasy points — but he's not alone. Coming in with his own 82 points — and maybe to the surprise of most observers — is Seattle Seahawks boot, Jason Myers.
CBS Baltimore

Players: Brawl started by rival coaches ends seasons for City College, Baltimore Poly

BALTIMORE -  A brawl among rivals ended the football season of both teams on Friday night.While the students took the brunt of the punishment, players told WJZ the fight was started by opposing coaches from City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.City and Poly – one of the biggest rivalry high school games in Baltimore – were both bound for the playoffs, until one second after the clock ticked zero.City College beat Polytechnic Institute, 24-16, at Johns Hopkins University.But neither won the end result."Our immediate reaction was, 'no, no, no, no," City running back Jarrod Mack Jr. said.Some of the players...
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newly acquired cornerback William Jackson is embracing a fresh start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh acquired Jackson from Washington in a trade that also saw the teams swap draft picks. Jackson found himself on the trade block after falling out of favor with Washington’s coaching staff....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
107K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy