Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson
That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Rex Ryan eats crow after pumping up the Jets to 'stomp' the Patriots
Rex Ryan predicted the New York Jets would “stomp” the “JV” New England Patriots before their game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots won 22-17.
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
Giants add wide receiver from Joe Schoen’s former team 1 day after trade deadline
Joe Schoen could not find a suitable partner in his bid to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Giants general manager did find an opportunity to bring in a familiar player at the position Wednesday. The Giants claimed 6-foot-4, 210-pound Isaiah Hodgins after the lanky...
Zach Wilson has concerning quote about throwing the ball away
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a series of mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. For a second-year quarterback, that is not terribly surprising, but his response to those mistakes might raise some concerns. Wilson was criticized for forcing throws during the loss to New...
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Giants have strong nucleus but Jets’ Zach Wilson warrants red flag, NFL analyst says
Stay or go? That’s the multi-million dollar question the Giants will need to ask themselves about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley when this season ends. Jones, Barkley and this season have made the question far more complicated than it appeared to be at the beginning of the season when the prevailing opinion was let them both walk away as free agents. Six wins in eight games with a playoff berth in sight changes things, especially when the quarterback is playing the best football of his career and the running back has restored his elite status.
Jets trade deadline 2022: Deals Joe Douglas should (and should not) make
The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are in an unusual position as the trade deadline arrives: instead of trying to get the most out of assets by trading them away before they leave in free agency, Douglas now must try to add talent for the stretch run. At 5-3...
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig
Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
