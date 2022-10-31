Stay or go? That’s the multi-million dollar question the Giants will need to ask themselves about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley when this season ends. Jones, Barkley and this season have made the question far more complicated than it appeared to be at the beginning of the season when the prevailing opinion was let them both walk away as free agents. Six wins in eight games with a playoff berth in sight changes things, especially when the quarterback is playing the best football of his career and the running back has restored his elite status.

1 DAY AGO