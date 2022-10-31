ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NJ.com

What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
NJ.com

NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson

That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants have strong nucleus but Jets’ Zach Wilson warrants red flag, NFL analyst says

Stay or go? That’s the multi-million dollar question the Giants will need to ask themselves about Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley when this season ends. Jones, Barkley and this season have made the question far more complicated than it appeared to be at the beginning of the season when the prevailing opinion was let them both walk away as free agents. Six wins in eight games with a playoff berth in sight changes things, especially when the quarterback is playing the best football of his career and the running back has restored his elite status.
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig

Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
NESN

How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice

Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
BOSTON, MA

