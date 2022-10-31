ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks

Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
SEATTLE, WA
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets GM Joe Douglas provides updates on Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall, and Alijah Vera-Tucker

Late in the afternoon, following yesterday’s trade deadline, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with the media. At his press conference, Douglas was asked about the moves made prior to the trade deadline with the acquiring of James Robinson and moving on from Jacob Martin. He was asked about various polarizing Jets at the moment in, Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore. The vast improvement of the team was discussed. Also, Douglas provided updates on multiple young Jets with season-ending injuries in Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall, and Alijah Vera-Tucker.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson

That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
thecomeback.com

Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement

With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig

Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
Golf Digest

I went to yesterday’s Jets game and all I got was a loss and almost kicked out of the stadium

There’s a scene in Martin McDonagh’s 'In Bruges' that I think about a lot when watching the New York Jets play in person. While looking at a surrealist Hieronymus Bosch painting, Colin Farrell’s character of Ray describes what purgatory is. “Purgatory's kind of like the in-betweeny one,” Ray says. “You weren't really shit, but you weren't all that great either. Like Tottenham.”
NEW YORK STATE

