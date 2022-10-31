Read full article on original website
Patriots HC Bill Belichick's response to MLB question won't make Red Sox fans happy
While not all members of "Red Sox Nation" are also fans of the Pats, with the high number of crossover fans of both northeast franchises, there are likely lots of Red Sox followers waking up Monday morning shaking their heads at the comments from the 70-year-old. Jeter's playing career spanned...
Daniel Jones, 2 Giants most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Seahawks
Let’s start by saying that the New York Giants Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks does nothing to negate the fact that the G-Men are having an excellent season. In fact, this type of late loss at the end of a tight game was just about the best most Giants fans hoped for before the season started. That said, the Giants lost a big game that would have kept them in second place in the NFC East, and because of that, you have to assign some blame. So, with that, let’s talk about why Richie James, Daniel Jones, and Brian Daboll need to take responsibility for this loss.
New York Jets GM Joe Douglas provides updates on Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall, and Alijah Vera-Tucker
Late in the afternoon, following yesterday’s trade deadline, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas met with the media. At his press conference, Douglas was asked about the moves made prior to the trade deadline with the acquiring of James Robinson and moving on from Jacob Martin. He was asked about various polarizing Jets at the moment in, Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore. The vast improvement of the team was discussed. Also, Douglas provided updates on multiple young Jets with season-ending injuries in Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall, and Alijah Vera-Tucker.
NFL analysts pump the brakes on Jets’ Zach Wilson
That’s the best way to describe New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s game Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. Yes, the second-year quarterback had the first 300-yard passing game of his career, going 20 of 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Conklin. But his three interceptions in the 22-17 loss at MetLife Stadium have the pundits hitting the brakes on Wilson.
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Giants add wide receiver from Joe Schoen’s former team 1 day after trade deadline
Joe Schoen could not find a suitable partner in his bid to add a wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, but the Giants general manager did find an opportunity to bring in a familiar player at the position Wednesday. The Giants claimed 6-foot-4, 210-pound Isaiah Hodgins after the lanky...
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Zach Wilson has concerning quote about throwing the ball away
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made a series of mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. For a second-year quarterback, that is not terribly surprising, but his response to those mistakes might raise some concerns. Wilson was criticized for forcing throws during the loss to New...
Patriots trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Shopping Mac Jones after Jets win?
This one is a bit of head-scratcher. Before Sunday’s Week 8 game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, SI’s Albert Breer found himself reporting on Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Specifically he was asked about the Patriots possibly shopping quarterback Mac Jones. BUY JETS TICKETS:...
Jets GM makes major quarterback announcement
With a 5-3 record heading into November, the New York Jets are well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2010 NFL season. But if they’re going to get there, then starting quarterback Zach Wilson has to play better than he played during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the New England Patriots – but Jets General Manager Joe Douglas believes in his quarterback and is going to stick with him.
Joe Benigno fired up about roughing the passer, wants Mike White over Zach Wilson?
Roughing the passer? Mike LaFleur stinks as offensive coordinator? PLAY MIKE WHITE??? Bro, Joe B. was fired up and let out ALL the pain of his Jets on his weekly Tiki & Tierney appearance!
Four Commanders miss practice Wednesday in first injury report
The Washington Commanders were back at practice Wednesday, but much of the talk wasn’t about what was happening on the practice field. The news surrounding the Commanders was about owner Dan Snyder hiring Bank of America to explore a possible sale. On the practice field, the Snyder news overshadowed...
Ex-Jets coach returns to ESPN after getting fired from college gig
Herm Edwards is headed back to his old job. The former Arizona State coach will rejoin ESPN as a NFL and college football analyst. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the statement from Seth Markman, ESPN’s vice president of production, via ESPN PR:. “When Herm...
Auburn Twitter unleashed new memes after winning exhibition game
With Auburn basketball season upon us the memes are back.
I went to yesterday’s Jets game and all I got was a loss and almost kicked out of the stadium
There’s a scene in Martin McDonagh’s 'In Bruges' that I think about a lot when watching the New York Jets play in person. While looking at a surrealist Hieronymus Bosch painting, Colin Farrell’s character of Ray describes what purgatory is. “Purgatory's kind of like the in-betweeny one,” Ray says. “You weren't really shit, but you weren't all that great either. Like Tottenham.”
