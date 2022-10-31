ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAWeekly.com

Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division

Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMAmania.com

Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’

Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return

Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’

Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com

Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’

Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63

UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’

Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’

Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
MMAmania.com

Arnold Allen boots Calvin Kattar from featherweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streaking featherweight contender Arnold Allen blasted his way into the division Top 5 at the expense of veteran bruiser Calvin Kattar, who dropped a technical knockout loss to the “Almighty” Englishman after blowing out his knee to open the second stanza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Top-ranked UFC Flyweight granted surprising release after recent fight cancelation

The Flyweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has lost one of its best. MMA Fighting confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 1, 2022) that previously No. 4-ranked UFC 125-pound contender, Askar Askarov (14-1-1), has been released from the promotion. “Bullet” was set to take on Brandon Royval this past month (Oct. 15, 2022), but was forced out of the bout after dealing with weight-cut issues.
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’

Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy