MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
MMAWeekly.com
Sean O’Malley doesn’t think a bout against champion Aljamain Sterling is the biggest fight in the division
Top ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is in line for a title bout in his next outing, but he thinks there’s a bigger matchup to make in the division. O’Mally (16-1, 1 NC) rose from the 11th ranking up to the No. 1 contender slot following his UFC 276 split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. Leading up to the match, UFC president Dana White indicated that the winner would get the next title shot against champion Aljamain Sterling.
MMAmania.com
Michael Chandler changes tune on Islam Makhachev - ‘He’s the real deal, I stand corrected’
Michael Chandler wasn’t initially sold on Islam Makhachev. While “Iron” did give him some credit for his fighting skills, he still didn’t feel that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege was deserving of all the hype and title contender talk. Fast forward to present day and Chandler is...
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatened to kill Sean Brady, bury him in desert if he beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 280
Sean Brady suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the hands of Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022, losing to “Remember the Name” via technical knockout in the second round (highlights). Prior to the fight, though, a crazed fan...
MMAmania.com
Easy work! Jake Paul eager to fight ‘slow’ Nate Diaz next - ‘He lost it’
The odds-on favorite to win the latest “Jake Paul Sweepstakes” is former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Welterweight contender, Nate Diaz. It’s an opportunity that is as real as it gets because the Stockton slugger is no longer bound by his iron-clad UFC contract. Paul is...
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg counters Amanda Nunes G.O.A.T. claims: ‘She has more losses than me’
Cris “Cyborg” Justino isn’t ready to sit back and give up the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) mantle to her old foe, Amanda Nunes. Whether or not one is over the other, or someone else is above both, Cyborg and Nunes are both strong candidates in the G.O.A.T. conversation. That was the case heading into their thrilling Dec. 2018 clash and it remains true in 2022.
MMAmania.com
This awful eye injury has Darren Till fans worried he might pull out of UFC 282 (again)
Since Dec. 2020, Darren Till has withdrawn from three scheduled fights, so you can’t blame fight fans for being a bit concerned when he’s booked to compete ... especially when “The Gorilla” posts eye-raising medical issues on his social media accounts. Pun intended. Till recently sent...
MMAmania.com
Watch UFC Vegas 64’s Marina Rodriguez steamroll Amanda Ribas on ‘Fight Island’ | Video
After four straight wins, Marina Rodriguez should have stamped her one-way ticket to a title fight by now. Instead, she will have to pick up one more win to do so. She will look to do that this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022) when she takes on Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 64 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre, now freed of UFC contract, says ‘never say never’ to combat sports return
Georges St-Pierre isn’t ruling out a return to combat sports now that he’s a free man. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion revealed over the weekend that he is no longer under UFC contract now that he is nearly five years removed from his retirement bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, which saw St-Pierre capture the middleweight championship and cement himself as one of the greatest fighters of all-time.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman still feels he’s No. 1 pound-for-pound: ‘The world knows who the best welterweight is’
Kamaru Usman feels like the only thing that’s changed post-Leon Edwards loss is having a belt around his waist. UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 marked only the second professional loss of Usman’s impressive career up to this point. Suffering a late come-from-behind defeat to Edwards via fifth round head kick knockout (watch highlights), Usman saw his championship reign evaporate before his eyes.
MMAmania.com
Bubba Jenkins: American wrestlers are best in MMA — ‘We would beat the s—t out of Russian wrestlers’
Wrestling has long been considered the best base for mixed martial arts (MMA). Upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight title challenger, Bubba Jenkins, knows all too well what it takes to be a great wrestler. The Arizona and Penn State University alum had a storied career throughout his college days competing in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 and Big Ten Conference matches.
MMAmania.com
Irate Cody Garbrandt demands trilogy fight with ‘cheating bastard’ TJ Dillashaw - ‘EPO can’t save you’
Cody Garbrandt may have suffered two devastating knockout losses at the hands of his former training partner, T.J. Dillashaw (watch them here and here), but “No Love” still feels there is unfinished business between the pair. After Dillashaw revealed that the shoulder injury he suffered during his title...
MMAmania.com
Who will Jake Paul fight next after upsetting Anderson Silva? Oddsmakers have surprising list
Jake Paul picked up the biggest win of his budding combat sports career, upsetting former UFC Middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, after eight rounds of Cruiserweight action this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona (see it again here). Naturally, once the dust settled, all of the talk had...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63
UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Rodriguez vs. Lemos
Dangerous women’s Strawweight strikers go from co-feature to main event when Marina Rodriguez battles Amanda Lemos this Saturday (Nov. 5, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Neil Magny will also be in action against Daniel Rodriguez, while Tagir Ulanbekov welcomes Nathan Maness to the Flyweight division. There...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley claims Henry Cejudo is desperate, broke: ‘He’s got like $37 in the bank’
Henry Cejudo earned his “Triple C” nickname. An Olympic gold medal, titles (and defenses!) at both Flyweight and Bantamweight inside the Octagon — there’s more to Cejudo than a cringey online persona. However, it’s been well over two years since Cejudo last made the walk to UFC’s Octagon, as he announced his retirement following a May 2020 victory over Dominick Cruz.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling welcomes rematch against ‘delusional’ TJ Dillashaw — ‘If we fight again, it’s only going to be worse’
Why did TJ Dillashaw fight with a debilitating injury?. Because the former bantamweight champion believed he was good enough to defeat Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event with only one good shoulder. So either Dillashaw was supremely confident in his own skills, or somehow convinced that “Funk Master” was a sloppy bum who presented little-to-no danger.
MMAmania.com
Arnold Allen boots Calvin Kattar from featherweight Top 5 in latest UFC rankings update
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Streaking featherweight contender Arnold Allen blasted his way into the division Top 5 at the expense of veteran bruiser Calvin Kattar, who dropped a technical knockout loss to the “Almighty” Englishman after blowing out his knee to open the second stanza.
MMAmania.com
Top-ranked UFC Flyweight granted surprising release after recent fight cancelation
The Flyweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has lost one of its best. MMA Fighting confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 1, 2022) that previously No. 4-ranked UFC 125-pound contender, Askar Askarov (14-1-1), has been released from the promotion. “Bullet” was set to take on Brandon Royval this past month (Oct. 15, 2022), but was forced out of the bout after dealing with weight-cut issues.
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
