KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys Palomino Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire that burned a Palomino Valley home Monday night. It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday night on Ernie Lane. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Two people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries...
mynews4.com
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Storm leaves the Sierra Nevada blanketed in snow
(KTXL) — The season’s first significant storm left the Sierra Nevada covered in snow from Tuesday through Wednesday. On Tuesday night when the storm began, chain controls were needed on all commercial vehicles on Interstate 80 and U.S. Route 50. Despite the storm starting to end Wednesday, chain controls are still needed on I-80 over […]
Record-Courier
The Nov. 2, 2022, R-C Storming Report
Genoa, Nev. — Chain controls are in effect over Kingsbury, on Highway 50 and on Highway 395 from Gardnerville south to the state line, according to nvroads.com. The traffic cameras show there’s snow falling in the Sierra and the Pine Nuts. There doesn’t look like a significant accumulation of snow on the roads, but it could well be icy going.
KOLO TV Reno
Two hurt in Lyon County plane crash
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were injured when a plane crashed in Lyon County Monday. It happened near the Silver Springs airport along U.S. 50. Investigators say the plane was damaged, but the the people on board suffered only minor injuries. No further details about the crash, including...
2news.com
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
mynews4.com
No one seriously hurt after crash involving 6 semi trucks shuts down I-80 near Gold Ranch
VERDI, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — No one was seriously hurt after a crash involving six semi-trucks and two passenger cars shut down traffic for several hours on I-80 near Gold Ranch Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on eastbound I-80 not far from...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
2news.com
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
KOLO TV Reno
Pyramid Way lane closures begin today
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures on Pyramid Way in Sparks are slated to begin today for the repaving of a section of roadway. Starting Nov. 1 and lasting through Nov. 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way.
2news.com
Shed Destroyed After Fire In Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. The fire started around 8 p.m. behind the Carpet King along 95A near Fernley.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
FOX Reno
Suspect in custody after heavy police activity in Sun Valley Sunday morning
A suspect is in custody after a heavy police response in the area of Pit Lane and West 6th Ave. in Sun Valley Sunday morning, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says. The scene has been cleared and there is no danger to the public. Original story:. There is a heavy...
CBS News
Sun Valley residents return for engraved brick from neighborhood
On Saturday, the Sun Valley Youth Center held an event for former residents to stop by and pick up a piece of a place they used to call home. Organizers said it was a way for former Sun Valley residents to remember and honor the community that once existed in the area.
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
